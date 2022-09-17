Tennis news today: Felix Auger-Aliassime defeats World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in their Davis Cup tie, a special farewell planned for Roger Federer at the Swiss Indoors in Basel | September 17, 2022

Carlos Alcaraz's reign as the new World No. 1 was off to a disappointing start as he lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime in their Davis Cup tie. Roger Federer initially planned on competing at the Swiss Indoors in Basel as part of his comeback. However, in light of his retirement, the tournament director has revealed plans for a farewell to the tennis icon.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has taken a wildcard to compete at the WTA 500 in Tokyo, which will begin on Monday. 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova has reached his first WTA semifinal at the Chennai Open. Great Britain have been knocked out of the Davis Cup after losing to the Netherlands in their Group D tie.

Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Felix Auger-Aliassime scores a hard-fought win over newly crowned World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz

Spain were the favorites to win their second group tie against Canada on Friday. Roberto Bautista Agut put them in front after a win over Vasek Pospisil. Reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz was expected to easily win against Felix Auger-Aliassime, especially considering their respective forms.

The Canadian picks up his first win over a World No. 1 player and sends the tie to a deciding match in the doubles! He defeats Carlos Alcaraz in 3 mind-blowing sets, 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 for Team Canada presented by Sobeys.



However, Auger-Aliassime played one of his best matches of the season to defeat Alcaraz 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2 in nearly three hours. Spain then lost the decisive doubles match as well to lose the tie 2-1. The country could still make it out of the group stage if they win against South Korea on Sunday.

Swiss Indoors to hold a farewell for Roger Federer next month

The Swiss Indoors in Basel has been an integral tournament in Roger Federer's career. He has won the event a whopping 10 times, while also finishing as the runner-up on five occasions. He initially planned on competing there as part of his comeback, however, the upcoming Laver Cup will be his final tournament before retiring.

Michal Samulski @MichalSamulski Roger Brennwald, director of Basel tournament has confirmed hosting a special farewell of Roger Federer during the Swiss Indoors in October. Roger Brennwald, director of Basel tournament has confirmed hosting a special farewell of Roger Federer during the Swiss Indoors in October. https://t.co/L6e21n8hRP

Tournament director Roger Brennwald has stated that the tournament plans to have a farewell for the Swiss maestro next month, with more details to be revealed in the coming days.

Elena Rybakina to compete at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo

2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina was the latest recipient of a wildcard for the Pan Pacific Open. She's currently competing at the Slovenia Open and will take on Ana Bogdan in the semifinals on Saturday. The Kazakh didn't originally plan on competing in Tokyo, but perhaps with an eye on securing a spot at the coveted WTA Finals, decided to make the trip to the Japanese capital.

Garbine Muguruza, Naomi Osaka and Paula Badosa are some of the other high-profile names competing there. The tournament will be held from September 19-25.

Linda Fruhvirtova reaches her maiden WTA semifinal at the Chennai Open

17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova has been touted as a player to watch out for, and the teenager is slowly making good on that front. The Czech youngster defeated second seed Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-3 to reach her first semifinal at the WTA level in Chennai. She'll next take on 2020 French Open semifinalist Nadia Podoroska for a place in the final.

Great Britain knocked out of the Davis Cup

When the Davis Cup group stage draw was revealed, it was expected that Great Britain would have no problems making it out of this stage. They started their campaign with a 2-1 loss to the United States but were expected to win against the Netherlands.

Dan Evans put them in the lead with a win over Tallon Griekspoor. Botic van de Zandschulp stunned World No. 8 Cameron Norrie in straight sets to level the proceedings. It all came down to the decisive doubles rubber.

The Dutch pairing of Matwe Middelkoop and Wesley Koolhof defeated the British duo of Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury, ending Britain's Davis Cup challenge for the year. They've still got another shot at ending their campaign with a consolation win as they take on Kazakhstan on Sunday.

