Tennis News Today: Iga Swiatek "not calm and at ease," believes ex-pro, Roger Federer makes a stylish appearance, and more

Iga Swiatek appears to be struggling with gaining momentum that she possessed during the clay court season back in 2024, with former World No. 1 Lindsay Davenport giving her take on the same.

In another news, Roger Federer stole the show with his stylish yet classy appearance in Dubai. The ATP legend spent a quality outing as he visited a restaurant and a bar in the city of gold.

On that note, let's take a look at the top tennis news from today:

Lindsay Davenport addresses Iga Swiatek's on-court struggles

Iga Swiatek managed to start the season well as she made it to the semifinal in Melbourne. However, despite several attempts to begin clinching titles in 2025, she faced disappointments in Qatar as well as Dubai. While multiple doubts lingered around her lost dominance, former world No.1 Lindsay Davenport gave her take on Swiatek's struggle to regain form.

"For whatever reason, she looks more stressed out on the court. Whether that’s because the results haven’t been there or the change of coach, I don’t know, so I’m speculating. She just doesn’t look as calm or at ease on the court,” she said, addressing the issues the Pole might be facing.

Backing her for the upcoming event at Indian Wells, the ex-pro added:

“Sometimes it only takes one tournament, one match, one set, something that clicks in for a player and things start to turn around. She’s fortunate she’s coming into one of her favorite tournaments ... for me, she's the favorite going into Indian Wells."

Daniil Medvedev admits to overstepping the mark on his controversial remark against the officials in Dubai

Daniil Medvedev said he went too far on extending accusations at the chair umpire in Dubai and issued a statement after his outburst. This came after the World No. 6 accused the chair umpire Adel Nour of mistreating Russian players.

During his quarterfinal showdown against Tallon Griekspoor, Medvedev lost his composure during his 6-2,6-7(7),5-7 loss in the Dubai Tennis Championships on Thursday. Following the match, he issued an apology for his remarks, saying:

"No, I went too far, of course. We already talked after the match. I've known this referee for a long time, and it's not even about him. All the referees on the ATP tour don't care where you're from, who you are. They're just trying to do their job the best they can," he said.

Holger Rune's mother gives her verdict on Jannik Sinner's doping ban

It has been a while since Jannnik Sinner has been serving a reduced three-month ban imposed on him after the Italian reached a settlement with WADA ahead of his hearing with the CAS, which was set to take place in April this year. As several members of the tennis community stepped forward to give their take on it, Holger Rune's mother Aneke commented on the subject.

"If you read a little about Clostebol, you can see how frighteningly easy it can be transferred to other people if it has been used by a third party. That, I think, is almost the scariest thing about this case. Think about how many fans you give high fives to, surfaces, you touch," she said, speaking to Ekstra Badet.

Roger Federer creates new highlights with his stunning looks in Dubai

While the tennis community continues to share the updates, Roger Federer never ceases to amaze fans with his classy appearance. The Swiss tennis maestro was spotted in Dubai, wearing a grey t-shirt paired up with pale pink trousers.

On Thursday, Danica Sebastian Ara, a server from the restaurant, expressed excitement at meeting the 20-time Grand Slam winner with an Instagram post.

"So thankful for the chance to personally serve the incredible Mr. @rogerfederer today at Onda Restaurant & Cafe. It’s moments like these that make my job so rewarding. Thank you for dining with us – it was a true pleasure having you! 🙌🍽️ #grateful #thankyou #rogerfederer #ondarestaurant," the post was captioned.

