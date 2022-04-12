Tennis news today: Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal both feature on entry list for Rome Masters, Daniil Medvedev shares update following surgery | 12 April 2022

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have been named on the entry list for the Rome Masters in May. Daniil Medvedev, who recently underwent hernia surgery, shared an update regarding his recovery.

Denis Shapovalov is a huge animal lover, so the Canadian has decided to help find a home for the furry creatures. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who is set to retire following this year's Roland Garros, played his final match in Monte-Carlo.

Alexander Bublik, meanwhile, defended Nick Kyrgios and stated that he isn't a fan of the ATP's stricter stance on players' antics. Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal headline Rome Masters entry list

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, along with most players in the top 40, have found themselves on the entry list for the 2022 Rome Masters. Djokovic and Nadal's schedules were originally in doubt due to different reasons.

Vaccine mandates in different countries have prohibited the World No. 1 from competing in quite a few tournaments this year. However, with the relaxation of those rules, Djokovic's chances of competing have received a significant boost. Nadal, meanwhile, has been recovering from a rib injury he picked up at the Indian Wells Masters.

The timeline for his return was set at between four and six weeks, so the Spaniard is likely to compete in Rome. However, Nadal's participation in next week's Barcelona Open remains uncertain.

Daniil Medvedev shares update regarding his recovery after surgery

2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev underwent a hernia surgery following the conclusion of the Miami Open. He's expected to be out of action for a month or two. The Russian recently shared an update on his recovery process.

the gamer boy is back

Medvedev said he was feeling better a week after his surgery and will resume some light training soon. For now, the former World No. 1 seems to be enjoying his time on the Playstation.

Denis Shapovalov launches "ShapoShelter"

Denis Shapovalov has always been a huge animal lover. After hearing countless stories of animals being mistreated, the Canadian decided to take matters into his own hands by starting an animal shelter.

"I am so excited to announce the launch of @ShapoShelter! I have a huge love for animals and over the years I’ve heard so many cruel stories about animals that were so helpless and I’ve always wanted to do more to help them," Shapovalov said.

Denis Shapovalov



"I am so excited to announce the launch of @ShapoShelter! I have a huge love for animals and over the years I've heard so many cruel stories about animals that were so helpless and I've always wanted to do more to help them."

With "ShapoShelter", he hopes to give a voice to animals in need and help them find a new home.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga loses in first round at Monte-Carlo

Former World No. 5 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who will hang up his racquet for good after this year's Roland Garros, lost in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The Frenchman went down 6-2, 6-2 to 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic. Playing in front of a supportive crowd, Tsonga was unable to find his feet throughout the match.

"They want to make a cage even tight for us" - Alexander Bublik on ATP's new stance of harsher punishments

Following a spate of on-court outbursts by players, the ATP announced that it will be imposing stricter penalties going forward in view of any further violations of its code. Following his first-round win over Stan Wawrinka at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Alexander Bublik gave his thoughts regarding the matter.

"Well...I don't know. I think that's happened after this explosions in the American swing, with Nick, and I think Nick brings tons of fans. I mean what we're here for? What they're here for? To watch guys in suits walking on the court? It's sport. There's supposed to be emotion," Bublik said.

Bublik also defended Nick Kyrgios and stated that what the ATP is doing is not "good for the sport."

"Have you ever seen doubles fans? No. He brings doubles fans. If they want to- because sometimes he does something not proper for tennis, you know, for the rules or whatever they have, and they want to make a cage even tight for us, I don't think it's good for the sport," he added.

Tennis Channel



- Doesn't believe he deserved to win today

- Thinks he was running like an elephant

- Not a fan of ATP cracking down on players

- Says he would be defaulted if cameras followed him off the court

