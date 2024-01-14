Tennis News Today: Novak Djokovic's tennis greatness endorsed by ex-coach Andre Agassi; Carlos Alcaraz reveals "idol" Rafael Nadal makes him nervous

Andre Agassi recently endorsed World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's tennis greatness and Carlos Alcaraz revealed how his "idol" and compatriot Rafael Nadal still makes him nervous.

Martina Navratilova claimed that comeback star and two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka's chances of winning the tournament this year are slim to none. Meanwhile, Caroline Wozniacki's daughter entertained the Melbourne crowd with her tennis skills.

On that note, here's a quick rundown of the day's biggest headlines:

1) Novak Djokovic's tennis greatness endorsed by ex-coach Andre Agassi

Andre Agassi and Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2017 French Open

Both Novak Djokovic and his ex-coach Andre Agassi are currently in Melbourne for the 2024 Australian Open. While the Serb will begin his bid for a record 11th hardcourt Slam title later today, Agassi attended the trophy presentation ceremony a few hours ago.

During his time Down Under, Agassi jokingly compared Djokovic's Australian Open trophies (10) to his own Grand Slam count (8), saying (via CODE Sports):

"Novak has won more Australian Opens than I’ve won Slams for crying out loud … What do you do but laugh? I don’t know what to say to that."

The American also said that there is no doubt about the 24-time Grand Slam champion's greatness in tennis when it comes to records:

"There’s so many ways to look at it, but when you look at it on paper you just can’t argue with what he’s accomplished. The amount that he’s won, the head-to-heads, the Masters, the year-end No.1s, the weeks at No.1 … All those stats."

2) Carlos Alcaraz admits that his "idol" Rafael Nadal still makes him "nervous"

Carlos Alcaraz participated in a charity match at the Rod Laver Arena and defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-2 before beginning his campaign at the 2024 Australian Open.

During the event, Alcaraz spoke about his "idol" and compatriot Rafael Nadal, admitting that he is still "nervous" whenever he speaks to the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

"He [Rafael Nadal] makes me nervous, obviously. I mean, I've met him a lot of times right now but I still have nerves when I am speaking with him," Alcaraz said (via Eurosport).

"Yeah of course, he is my idol, he is my role model since I started playing tennis. So, I think the nerves will appear it's something that's impossible to pull out," he added.

3) Martina Navratilova thinks Naomi Osaka can't win Australian Open 2024

Naomi Osaka is making her Grand Slam comeback at the Australian Open this year after giving birth to her daughter Shai with boyfriend Cordae last year and missing the entire 2023 season. She has won the hardcourt Slam twice in her career so far (in 2019 and 2021).

In light of Osaka's return, tennis legend Martina Navratilova weighed in on the former World No. 1's chances at the tournament, saying that while she might do "well enough," she is not expected to win the title.

"I think it’s too soon for having any high hopes, since it’s been so long since she played. I expect her to do well enough, but she can’t expect to win in Australia. But, certainly, she’s capable of beating anybody," Navratilova said, according to WTA Tennis.

4) Caroline Wozniacki's daughter Olivia impresses Australian Open crowd with impressive tennis skills

Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki has arrived in Australia to take part in her second Grand Slam tournament since coming out of retirement, having competed in the 2023 US Open. She brought her husband, David Lee and their two children — Olivia and James — with her Down Under.

On Saturday (January 13), Wozniacki, Lee and Olivia took part in Kids Tennis Day, where the two-year-old impressed her parents and the crowd with her shots, earning a big round of applause.

You can watch the video below:

