Tennis news today: Rafael Nadal withdraws from Monte-Carlo, Iga Swiatek is the World No. 1, Matteo Berretini withdraws from Miami | 26 March 2022

While everyone expected the news, it has been officially confirmed. Rafael Nadal is out of the upcoming Monte Carlo Masters following an injury setback. The Spaniard suffered a rib stress fracture during his semifinal match against Carlos Alcaraz. Rafael Nadal announced on Twitter that he is set to be out for 4-6 weeks.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal Hola todos, quería anunciaros que he vuelto a España y fui enseguida a visitar a mi equipo médico para hacerme las pruebas tras la final de Indian Wells que jugué con molestias. Hola todos, quería anunciaros que he vuelto a España y fui enseguida a visitar a mi equipo médico para hacerme las pruebas tras la final de Indian Wells que jugué con molestias.

In other news, by winning her second-round match at the Miami Open, Iga Swiatek has clinched the World No. 1 ranking. She's the 28th woman to do so since the WTA rankings began and is the first Polish tennis player to be ranked number 1 in singles.

While Swiatek continued her winning ways, other seeded players in the women's draw tumbled out of the tournament. Matteo Berrettini was the latest player to withdraw from the Miami Open. After a lengthy absence from the tour, Bianca Andreescu is set for a comeback. Here are the day's biggest headlines:

Rafael Nadal to miss the Monte Carlo Masters

Following the rib injury that Rafael Nadal picked up in Indian Wells, his doctor stated that he is expected to be out of rigorous activity for 4-6 weeks. The Spaniard has accordingly withdrawn from the Monte Carlo Masters.

Rafael Nadal is a 11-time champion at the tournament, winning his most recent title in 2018. He is also expected to skip the Barcelona Open, but that hasn't been officially confirmed yet. It remains to be seen when Rafael Nadal will be seen in action next, but given the 4-6 week estimate, he could be back for the Madrid Masters.

Swiatek is the new World No. 1

Iga Swiatek has had a spectacular year so far. She reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and won two consecutive WTA 1000 tournaments in Qatar and Indian Wells. Her string of good results put her within striking distance of securing the World No. 1 ranking from Ashleigh Barty.

wta @WTA



is the 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 Polish player in tennis history to become singles World No.1



#1GA Welcome to the club @iga_swiatek is the 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 Polish player in tennis history to become singles World No.1 Welcome to the club ☝️ @iga_swiatek is the 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 Polish player in tennis history to become singles World No.1 🇵🇱 #1GA https://t.co/W8IEJh9C1n

However, following the Australian's surprise retirement, she has asked herself to be removed from the rankings next week. So all Swiatek had to do was win her second-round match at the Miami Open to ascend to the top of the rankings. The 2020 Roland Garros champion did so by defeating Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-0. She will be officially crowned as the World No. 1 following the conclusion of the tournament.

Top women players continue to lose at the Miami Open

The exodus of women's seeds continued at the Miami Open. Maria Sakkari, Jelena Ostapenko, Anett Kontaveit, Madison Keys, Elise Mertens, Sorana Cirstea and Liudmila Samsonova were the latest casualties.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider Early Day 4 results in Miami:



Haddad Maia d. [4] Sakkari 46 61 62

Rogers d. [10] Ostapenko 63 76

Fruhvirtova d. [20] Mertens 75 26 61

Zhang Shuai d. [24] Cirstea 61 61

Brengle d. [29] Samsonova 64 60



Seeds Gauff, Pegula, Kvitova, Kudermetova, Rybakina win through to 3R. Early Day 4 results in Miami:Haddad Maia d. [4] Sakkari 46 61 62Rogers d. [10] Ostapenko 63 76Fruhvirtova d. [20] Mertens 75 26 61Zhang Shuai d. [24] Cirstea 61 61Brengle d. [29] Samsonova 64 60Seeds Gauff, Pegula, Kvitova, Kudermetova, Rybakina win through to 3R. https://t.co/HynnLDBeiI

The men's seeds didn't fare much better as Andrey Rublev, Grigor Dimitrov, Diego Schwartzman, Lorenzo Sonego and John Isner lost in the second round as well.

Berrettini the latest player to withdraw from the Miami Open

Fourth seed Matteo Berrettini was the latest player to pull out of the ongoing Miami Open. He suffered a right hand injury, forcing him to withdraw from the tournament. After a semifinal showing at the Australian Open, the Italian's season has been up and down.

Berrettini reached the quarterfinals of the Rio Open, but retired midway through his first-round match at the Mexican Open against Tommy Paul. At Indian Wells, he lost in the fourth round to Miomir Kecmanovic.

Andreescu gears up for a comeback

Bianca Andreescu hasn't competed since her title defense at the 2021 Indian Wells Open ended in the third round in October. She announced her withdrawal from this year's Australian Open and is yet to play a match in 2022.

After sharing a video of herself practicing, many predicted Andreescu was preparing for her comeback. The Canadian is now mentioned as one of the alternates for the upcoming Stuttgart Open, to be held from 18-24 April.

To secure direct entry into the main draw, she'll need eight players to withdraw. However, considering Andreescu's status as a former Grand Slam champion, she's likely to get a wildcard to compete.

Get Sportskeeda Tennis News in your feed.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan