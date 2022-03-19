Tennis news today: Federer contributes $500,000 for Ukrainian children's access to education, Raducanu to make Billie Jean King Cup debut | 19 March 2022

As the conflict in Ukraine shows no sign of stopping, many have stepped up to help the people of the war-torn nation, with Roger Federer being the latest addition. The Swiss maestro has made a sizeable donation through his foundation so that Ukrainian children are able to continue their schooling without any interruptions.

Emma Raducanu will be making her debut at the Billie Jean King Cup in April. Nick Kyrgios, who almost hit a ball kid after smashing his racquet, reached out to him to make amends while Nadal reached yet another career milestone with his latest win.

Roger Federer steps up to support Ukrainian children

Roger Federer took to Twitter to express his thoughts regarding the conflict in Ukraine, stating that he's horrified to see innocent people suffer. To ensure a safer present and future for the children and people of Ukraine, Federer has donated $500,000 through his foundation to War Child Holland so that Ukrainian children are able to further their studies.

"My family and I are horrified seeing pictures from Ukraine and heartbroken for the innocent people who have been so terribly affected. We stand for peace. We will provide assistance to children from Ukraine who need care, about 6 million Ukrainian children are currently out of school and we know it's a very critical time to provide access to education and would like to support them to deal with this extremely traumatic experience.

Through the Roger Federer Foundation we will be supporting War Child Holland with a donation of $500'000 to establish access to continued schooling for Ukrainian children."

Emma Raducanu to make her Billie Jean King Cup debut in April

Emma Raducanu is set to represent her country for the first time when she participates in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers in April. Team nominations have been announced, with the 2021 US Open winner leading the British challenge alongside Harriet Dart, Katie Swan and Sonay Kartal.

Raducanu isn't the only high-profile name stepping up to play for their country in the team tournament. Grand Slam champions Iga Swiatek, Garbine Muguruza and Simona Halep, among others, are also set to participate.

Nick Kyrgios apologizes to ball kid he almost injured at Indian Wells

Following his quarterfinal loss to Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters, Nick Kyrgios slammed his racquet in frustration. His racquet smash almost injured a ball kid.

The Australian later took to social media to apologize for his actions and reached out to the ball kid, offering him a racquet as well.

"Made a new friend in the process. Accidents happen but we can go out of our way to make things better."

Rafael Nadal matches Roger Federer's record of 953 outdoor wins

It has been a record-breaking season for Rafael Nadal and he shows no signs of stopping. The Spaniard won his 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open along with two more titles. He's 19-0 so far this year, and with his latest win at the Indian Wells Masters, he has equalled Roger Federer's record for most outdoor wins.

Given Nadal's form, he's likely to surpass this record in the next round itself. He's up against Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan