Tennis Schedule Today: Marseille 2024, Abu Dhabi Open & other tournaments start time, livestream details & more ft. Elena Rybakina

It's championship day across all five tournaments happening this week, including the Abu Dhabi Open.

Elena Rybakina will be eyeing to capture her second title of the season in Abu Dhabi, but will need to find a way to down Daria Kasatkina in the final. Over at the Open 13 Provence, Ugo Humbert toppled defending champion Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals to reach the summit clash.

The Frenchman now awaits the winner of the clash between Grigor Dimitrov and Karen Khachanov. Former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova has made it to the final of the Transylvania Open, her first trip to this stage since the 2021 Canadian Open.

Pliskova will face off against Ana Bogdan and will try to secure her first title since the 2020 Brisbane International. The finalists of the Dallas Open and Cordoba Open will be decided soon.

Here's a look at the schedule for the matches lined up on February 11:

Schedule for Day 7 of the Open 13 Provence

Central

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: Emil Ruusuvuori/Patrik Niklas-Salminen vs Tomas Machac/Zhang Zhizhen

Not before 3:30 p.m. local time: TBD vs (4) Ugo Humbert

Where to watch Open 13 Provence?

Viewers in the US, UK, and Canada can catch the Open 13 Provence live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can catch up on the proceedings on Sky UK.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

Open 13 Provence - Match Timings

The start times for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 7 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (Doubles final) Start time (Singles final) USA February 11, 2024; 7:00 a.m. ET February 11, 2024; 9:30 a.m. ET Canada February 11, 2024; 7:00 a.m. ET February 11, 2024; 9:30 a.m. ET UK February 11, 2024: 12:00 p.m. GMT February 11, 2024: 2:30 p.m. GMT India February 11, 2024; 5:30 p.m. IST February 11, 2024; 8:00 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 7 of the Abu Dhabi Open

Stadium Court

Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: Linda Noskova/Heather Watson vs Sofia Kenin/Bethanie Mattek-Sands

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (1) Elena Rybakina vs (7) Daria Kasatkina

Where to watch the Abu Dhabi Open 2024?

Daria Kasatkina at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open.

Viewers in the USA and UK can watch the Abu Dhabi Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

For more details regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Abu Dhabi Open 2024 - Match Timings

For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India, here are the broadcast times for Day 7 of the Abu Dhabi Open:

Country Start time (Doubles final) Start time (Singles final) USA February 11, 2024; 3:00 a.m. ET February 11, 2024; 8:00 a.m. ET Canada February 11, 2024; 3:00 a.m. ET February 11, 2024; 8:00 a.m. ET UK February 11, 2024: 8:00 a.m. GMT February 11, 2024: 1:00 a.m. GMT India February 11, 2024; 1:30 p.m. IST February 11, 2024; 6:30 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 7 of the Transylvania Open

TBA: Karolina Pliskova vs (8) Ana Bogdan

TBA: Harriet Dart/Tereza Mihalikova vs Olivia Nicholls/Elixane Lechemia

Where to watch Transylvania Open 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Schedule for Day 7 of the 2024 Dallas Open

TBA

Where to watch the Dallas Open 2024?

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

Schedule for Day 7 of the Cordoba Open

TBA

Where to watch Cordoba Open 2024?

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.