Tennis Schedule Today: Marseille 2024, Abu Dhabi Open & other tournaments start time, livestream details & more ft. Elena Rybakina, Frances Tiafoe

Players will be eyeing to seal their spots in the quarterfinals of this week's tournaments, including the Abu Dhabi Open.

Top seed Elena Rybakina will kick off her campaign at the Abu Dhabi Open against Danielle Collins. The latter bested Naomi Osaka 7-5, 6-0 in the previous round. Barbora Krejcikova and Liudmila Samsonova are among the other big names in the mix.

Grigor Dimitrov and Sebastian Korda will face off in one of the day's unmissable matches at the Open 13 Provence. Hubert Hurkacz, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jiri Lehecka will also take to the court there on Thursday.

Frances Tiafoe and Adrian Mannarino will be in the fray at the Dallas Open. Former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova will be the main attraction at the Transylvania Open.

Here's a look at how the tournament schedules look like for February 8:

Schedule for Day 4 of the Open 13 Provence

TBA

Where to watch Open 13 Provence?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and Australia can catch the Open 13 Provence live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can catch up on the proceedings on Sky UK.

Australia: Viewers Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

Open 13 Provence - Match Timings

Matches on Center Court will begin at 11:30 a.m. local time. The start times for fans in the US, Canada, UK and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA February 8, 2024; 5:30 a.m. ET Canada February 8, 2024; 5:30 a.m. ET UK February 8, 2024: 10:30 a.m. GMT India February 8, 2024; 4:00 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 4 of the Abu Dhabi Open

Stadium Court

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: (4) Barbora Krejcikova vs (LL) Sara Sorribes Tormo

followed by: (8) Liudmila Samsonova vs Anhelina Kalinina

Not before at 5:00 p.m. local time: (1) Elena Rybakina vs (Q) Danielle Collins

followed by: (Q) Heather Watson vs (LL) Cristina Bucsa

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch Abu Dhabi Open 2024?

Danielle Collins at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open.

Viewers in the USA and UK can watch the Abu Dhabi Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

For more details regarding broadcast of matches, click here.

Abu Dhabi Open 2024 - Match Timings

The first match on the main show court will commence at 1:00 p.m. local time. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India, here are the broadcast times for Day 4 of the Abu Dhabi Open:

Country Start time USA February 8, 2024; 4:00 a.m. ET Canada February 8, 2024; 4:00 a.m. ET UK February 8, 2024: 9:00 p.m. GMT India February 8, 2024; 2:30 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 4 of the Transylvania Open

Center Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (5) Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs Harriet Dart

followed by: Anastasia Sevastova vs (6) Elina Avanesyan

Not before 3:30 p.m. local time: Sara Errani vs (2) Tatjana Maria

followed by: Clara Tauson vs Jacqueline Cristian

followed by: Camila Osorio vs Karolina Pliskova

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Transylvania Open 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Transylvania Open 2024 - Match Timings

Matches on both courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The start times for fans in the USA, UK, Canada and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA February 8, 2024; 4:00 a.m. ET Canada February 8, 2024; 4:00 a.m. ET UK February 8, 2024: 9:00 a.m. GMT India February 8, 2024; 2:30 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 4 of the 2024 Dallas Open

TBA

Where to watch Dallas Open 2024?

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

Schedule for Day 4 of the Cordoba Open

TBA

Where to watch Cordoba Open 2024?

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.