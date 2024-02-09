Tennis Schedule Today: Marseille 2024, Abu Dhabi Open & other tournaments start time, livestream details & more ft. Elena Rybakina, Hubert Hurkacz

Players will fight it out for a spot in the championship rounds of the Abu Dhabi Open, Open 13 Provence and others tournaments on Saturday.

Elena Rybakina will have to find a way to get past her nemesis Liudmila Samsonova in the semifinal of the Abu Dhabi Open. The Kazakh is yet to win a match against her as she trails their rivalry 0-4. Daria Kasatkina and Beatriz Haddad Maia will square off in the other semifinal.

Ugo Humbert stands in between defending champion Hubert Hurkacz and another final at the Open 13 Provence. Harriet Dart reached her first WTA semifinal at the Transylvania Open, and will aim to continue her good run of form.

On that note, here's a look at the tournament schedules for February 10:

Schedule for Day 6 of the Open 13 Provence

Where to watch Open 13 Provence?

Viewers in the US, UK, and Canada can catch the Open 13 Provence live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can catch up on the proceedings on Sky UK.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

Schedule for Day 6 of the Abu Dhabi Open

Stadium Court

Starting at 3:00 p.m. local time: (6) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs (7) Daria Kasatkina

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (1) Elena Rybakina vs (8) Liudmila Samsonova

followed by: Sofia Kenin/Bethanie Mattek-Sands vs (2) Luisa Stefani/Beatriz Haddad Maia

Where to watch the Abu Dhabi Open 2024?

Daria Kasatkina at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open.

Viewers in the USA and UK can watch the Abu Dhabi Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

For more details regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Abu Dhabi Open 2024 - Match Timings

The first match on the main show court will commence at 3:00 p.m. local time. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India, here are the broadcast times for Day 6 of the Abu Dhabi Open:

Country Start time USA February 10, 2024; 6:00 a.m. ET Canada February 10, 2024; 6:00 a.m. ET UK February 10, 2024: 11:00 a.m. GMT India February 10, 2024; 4:30 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 6 of the Transylvania Open

Center Court

Starting at 3:00 p.m. local time: TBD vs Harriet Dart

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: Jacqueline Cristian vs TBD

followed by: Harriet Dart/Tereza Mihalikova vs Olivia Nicholls/Elixane Lechemia

Where to watch Transylvania Open 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Transylvania Open 2024 - Match Timings

Matches on Center Court will begin at 3:00 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the USA, UK, Canada, and India for Day 6 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA February 10, 2024; 8:00 a.m. ET Canada February 10, 2024; 8:00 a.m. ET UK February 10, 2024: 1:00 p.m. GMT India February 10, 2024; 6:30 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 6 of the 2024 Dallas Open

Where to watch the Dallas Open 2024?

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

Schedule for Day 6 of the Cordoba Open

Where to watch Cordoba Open 2024?

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.