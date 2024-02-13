Tennis Schedule Today: Rotterdam 2024, Qatar Open & other tournaments start time, livestream details & more ft. Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Andrey Rublev

Quite a few big names will be in the fray on Tuesday at the Qatar Open and other tournaments.

Naomi Osaka avenged her Australian Open defeat to Caroline Garcia as she bested her 7-5, 6-4 in the first round of the Qatar Open on Monday. She's back in action on Tuesday as well, and will face Petra Martic.

Teen star Coco Gauff will take to the court against Katerina Siniakova. Victoria Azarenka, Paula Badosa and Maria Sakkari are some of the other well-known names in the mix too.

Over at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, top 10 players Hubert Hurkacz and Andrey Rublev headline the day's play. Dan Evans and Thanasi Kokkinakis will be the center of attention at the Delray Beach Open.

Here's a look at the tournament schedules for February 13:

Schedule for Day 2 of the ABN AMRO Open

Centre Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Borna Coric vs (8) Alexander Bublik

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Zhang Zhizhen vs Alexander Shevchenko

Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: (5) Alex de Minaur vs Sebastian Korda

Not before 7:30 p.m. local time: (2) Andrey Rublev vs (Q) Zizou Bergs

followed by: (4) Hubert Hurkacz vs Jiri Lehecka

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch ABN AMRO Open?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and Australia can catch the ABN AMRO Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can catch up on the proceedings on Sky Sports.

Australia: Viewers Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

ABN AMRO Open - Match Timings

Matches on both the courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The start times for fans in the US, Canada, UK and India for Day 2 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA February 13, 2024; 5:00 a.m. ET Canada February 13, 2024; 5:00 a.m. ET UK February 13, 2024: 10:00 a.m. GMT India February 13, 2024; 3:30 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 3 of the Qatar Open

Centre Court

Starting at 3:30 p.m. local time: Victoria Azarenka vs Wang Xinyu

followed by: Katerina Siniakova vs (2) Coco Gauff

followed by: (4) Ons Jabeur vs Lesia Tsurenko

followed by: (3) Elena Rybakina vs Zhu Lin

Grandstand 1

Starting at 2:00 p.m. local time: (5) Zheng Qinwen vs Magda Linette

followed by: Linda Noskova vs (7) Maria Sakkari

followed by: (8) Jelena Ostapenko vs Anhelina Kalinina

followed by: Naomi Osaka vs Petra Martic

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Qatar Open 2024?

Victoria Azarenka at the 2024 Qatar Open.

Viewers in the USA and UK can watch the Qatar Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

Canada: Fans can keep up with the proceedings on TSN.

Qatar Open 2024 - Match Timings

The first match on Centre Court will commence at 3:30 a.m. local time, while the matches on Grandstand 1 will start at 2:00 p.m. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India, here are the broadcast times for Day 3 of the Qatar Open:

Country Start time (Centre Court) Start time (Grandstand 1) USA February 13, 2024; 7:30 a.m. ET February 13, 2024; 6:00 a.m. ET Canada February 13, 2024; 7:30 a.m. ET February 13, 2024; 6:00 a.m. ET UK February 13, 2024: 12:30 p.m. GMT February 13, 2024: 11:00 a.m. GMT India February 13, 2024; 6:00 p.m. IST February 13, 2024; 4:30 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 2 of the 2024 Delray Beach Open

Stadium

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: (7) Dan Evans vs Jordan Thompson

Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: (Q) Nicolas Moreno de Alboran vs (WC) Aleksandar Kovacevic

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Emilio Nava vs Marcos Giron

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Alex Michelsen

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Delray Beach Open 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the region can tune in to Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

Delray Beach Open 2024 - Match Timings

Matches on the main show court will begin at 1:00 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the USA, Canada, UK and India for Day 2 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA February 13, 2024; 1:00 p.m. ET Canada February 13, 2024; 1:00 p.m. ET UK February 13, 2024: 6:00 p.m. GMT India February 13, 2024; 11:30 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 2 of the Argentina Open

Court Guillermo Vilas

Starting at 1:30 p.m. local time: (SE) Federico Coria vs Sebastian Ofner

followed by: (WC) Diego Schwartzman vs (Q) Daniel Elahi Galan

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: (8) Arthur Fils vs Dusan Lajovic

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: (5) Sebastian Baez vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch Argentina Open 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the country can keep up with the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

Argentina Open 2024 - Match Timings

Matches on both the courts will commence at 1:30 p.m. local time. The start times for viewers in the USA, UK, Canada and India for Day 2 are as follows:

Country Start time USA February 13, 2024; 11:30 a.m. ET Canada February 13, 2024; 11:30 a.m. ET UK February 13, 2024: 4:30 p.m. GMT India February 13, 2024; 10:00 p.m. IST

