Tennis Schedule Today: Rotterdam 2024, Qatar Open & other tournaments start time, livestream details & more ft. Elena Rybakina, Carlos Alcaraz

While today marks the eve of the quarterfinals in ATP tournaments worldwide, the Qatar Open will see the women battling it out in the semifinals.

Two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek will aim to reach a third consecutive final at the Qatar Open. Standing in her way is former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, who is on a nine-match winning streak.

Elena Rybakina and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will face off in the other semifinal. Jannik Sinner continued his winning ways as he notched up his ninth straight victory this year to reach the quarterfinals of the ABN AMRO Open.

Grigor Dimitrov, Andrey Rublev and Emil Ruusuvuori are among the other quarterfinalists at the venue as well. Carlos Alcaraz will continue his title defense at the Argentina Open against Andrea Vavassori on Friday.

Tommy Paul, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe headline the day's play at the Delray Beach Open. On that note, here's a look at the schedules for February 16:

Schedule for Day 5 of the ABN AMRO Open

Centre Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Alexander Erler/Lucas Miedler vs Wesley Koolhof/Nikola Metkic

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Alexander Shevchenko vs (6) Grigor Dimitrov

Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: (5) Alex de Minaur vs (2) Andrey Rublev

Not before 7:30 p.m. local time: Tallon Griekspoor vs Emil Ruusuvuori

followed by: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (PR) Milos Raonic

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch ABN AMRO Open?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and Australia can catch the ABN AMRO Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can catch up on the proceedings on Sky Sports.

Australia: Viewers Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

ABN AMRO Open - Match Timings

Matches on Centre Court will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The start times for fans in the US, Canada, UK and India for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA February 16, 2024; 5:00 a.m. ET Canada February 16, 2024; 5:00 a.m. ET UK February 16, 2024: 10:00 a.m. GMT India February 16, 2024; 3:30 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 6 of the Qatar Open

Centre Court

Starting at 3:00 p.m. local time: (5) Luisa Stefani/Demi Schuurs vs Marie Bouzkova/Marketa Vondrousova

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (3) Elena Rybakina vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Pliskova

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Qatar Open 2024?

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 Qatar Open.

Viewers in the USA, UK and Canada can watch the Qatar Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

Canada: Fans can keep up with the proceedings on TSN.

Qatar Open 2024 - Match Timings

The first match on Centre Court will commence at 3:00 p.m. local time. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India, here are the broadcast times for Day 6 of the Qatar Open:

Country Start time (Centre Court) USA February 16, 2024; 7:00 a.m. ET Canada February 16, 2024; 7:00 a.m. ET UK February 16, 2024: 12:00 p.m. GMT India February 16, 2024; 5:30 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 5 of the 2024 Delray Beach Open

Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Andrew Harris/Dominik Koepfer vs Diego Hidalgo/Cristian Rodriguez

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Jordan Thompson vs (3) Tommy Paul

Not before 3:30 p.m. local time: Flavio Cobolli vs (2) Frances Tiafoe

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: Marcos Giron vs (WC) Patrick Kypson

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: (1) Taylor Fritz vs Rinky Hijikata

Where to watch Delray Beach Open 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the region can tune in to Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

Delray Beach Open 2024 - Match Timings

The first match of the day will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The start times for fans in the USA, Canada, UK and India for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA February 16, 2024; 11:00 a.m. ET Canada February 16, 2024; 11:00 a.m. ET UK February 16, 2024: 4:00 p.m. GMT India February 16, 2024; 9:30 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 5 of the Argentina Open

Court Guillermo Vilas

Starting at 1:30 p.m. local time: Dusan Lajovic vs (WC) Facundo Diaz Acosta

Not before 3:30 p.m. local time: (SE) Federico Coria vs (5) Sebastian Baez

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (Q) Andrea Vavassori

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: (3) Nicolas Jarry vs (6) Tomas Martin Etcheverry

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch Argentina Open 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the country can keep up with the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

Argentina Open 2024 - Match Timings

Matches on the main show court will commence at 1:30 p.m. local time. The start times for viewers in the USA, UK, Canada and India for Day 5 are as follows:

Country Start time USA February 16, 2024; 11:30 a.m. ET Canada February 16, 2024; 11:30 a.m. ET UK February 16, 2024: 4:30 p.m. GMT India February 16, 2024; 10:00 p.m. IST