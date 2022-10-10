Tennis week in preview: Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff lead a packed draw at the San Diego Open, Andy Murray and Dominic Thiem to participate in the Gijon Open | October 10-16, 2022

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek headlines a very competitive draw at the San Diego Open. Along with her, there are 12 more top-20 players in the mix. Barbora Krejcikova, who defeated the Pole to win the Ostrava Open, leads the field at the Transylvania Open.

While most of the top names on the women's side are in action this week, only one top-10 player is in action on the men's side. Andrey Rublev is the top seed at the inaugural Gijon Open, which also features Grand Slam champions Andy Murray and Dominic Thiem.

The Firenze Open, another new tournament on the ATP tour, has Felix Auger-Aliassime and Matteo Berrettini as its star headliners.

Here's a preview of all the action happening this week:

San Diego Open (WTA 500)

Iga Swiatek came up short in a closely contested final at the Ostrava Open on Sunday and will be looking to rebound with a good run in San Diego. The World No. 1 leads a stacked draw in the first edition of the event. Fellow top-10 players Paula Badosa, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Caroline Garcia and Maria Sakkari are present as well.

Also in the mix are Grand Slam champions Elena Rybakina, Bianca Andreescu, Sloane Stephens and Garbine Muguruza. With so many of the tour's heavy hitters gathered in one place, this is a tournament where not a single match can be missed.

Transylvania Open (WTA 250)

The in-form Barbora Krejcikova is the top seed at the Transylvania Open. She's gunning for her third straight title of the season, having won the Tallinn Open and the Ostrava Open in recent weeks. 2014 Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard was given a wildcard to compete here.

Emma Raducanu was also set to participate, but withdrew due to an injury. Marta Kostyuk, Magda Linette, Dayana Yastremska and Laura Siegemund are some of the other well-known names in the mix.

Gijon Open (ATP 250)

A brand new addition to the ATP tour, the Gijon Open has attracted some big names for its debut edition. Grand Slam champions Andy Murray and Dominic Thiem are competing, while World No. 9 Andrey Rublev is the top seed.

Roberto Bautista Agut, Pablo Carreno Busta and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, among others, lead a sizeable Spanish contingent in the draw. Sebastian Korda, Tommy Paul and Francisco Cerundolo are other notable players to keep an eye on in Gijon.

Firenze Open (ATP 250)

The second ATP tournament of the week is also a fresh addition to the tour. The Firenze Open is headlined by World No. 13 Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Canadian is currently fighting for one of the last three remaining spots in the ATP Finals. A good run here will certainly boost his odds of qualifying for the year-end championships.

Italians Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Musetti, along with Maxime Cressy, Aslan Karatsev, Alexander Bublik and David Goffin, are some of the other top players in the draw.

