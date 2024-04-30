Caroline Wozniacki has commemorated her husband, former NBA player David Lee's 41st birthday with a heartfelt message, honoring his special bond with their children Olivia and James.

Wozniacki and Lee, who have been together since 2017, tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at a luxury resort in Tuscany. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Olivia, in June 2021. Their son, James, was born in October 2022.

On April 29, David Lee celebrated his 41st birthday, prompting a touching message from Wozniacki on social media. The Dane hailed Lee as the "best" husband and father, expressing gratitude for being able to share "life's adventures" with him.

The former World No. 1 also celebrated his bond with their children, sharing pictures of Lee cuddling Olivia and James.

"Happy birthday @davidlee ❤️ you are the best husband and father we could ever ask for! So thankful to go thru life’s adventures with you ❤️," she captioned her Instagram post.

Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee recently took their children to visit the former World No. 1's home country, Denmark, following her early exit from the 2024 Madrid Open. The 33-year-old crashed out of the WTA 1000 event in the first round, suffering a narrow three-set loss to Sara Errani.

However, Wozniacki put the loss behind her, as she enjoyed a family outing to 'Bakken,' the world's oldest amusement park, and raved about the "special" day filled with "love and excitement" on social media.

Caroline Wozniacki weighs in on idea of switching sports with husband David Lee

Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee

During her campaign at the 2024 Indian Wells Open, Caroline Wozniacki was asked how she and her husband, former NBA star David Lee, would fare against each other in their respective sports.

The former World No. 1 hilariously admitted that she was "terrible" at basketball and suggested that while her six-foot-nine husband would be able to put one serve in, neither of them realistically stood a chance at each other's sports.

"I'm terrible at basketball, and he's 6'9", so maybe he could get one serve in, but if he's not playing the serves, I think neither of us has any chance at each other's sports," Caroline Wozniacki said during a post-match interview.

Wozniacki exited the Indian Wells Open in the quarterfinals, retiring mid-match against Iga Swiatek due to a toe injury. Her run at the Miami Open was also short-lived, as she suffered a loss to Anhelina Kalinina in the second round of the WTA 1000 event.

The Dane kicked off her claycourt season at the Charleston Open, crashing out in the second round after losing to Kalinina once again. Following her first-round exit from the Madrid Open, it remains to be seen where the former World No. 1 will choose to compete ahead of the French Open.