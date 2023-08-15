Former American tennis player Mardy Fish responded sarcastically after being reminded of his loss to Novak Djokovic in the 2011 Canadian Open final.

Djokovic and Fish have crossed paths in seven tour-level meetings over the course of their careers. The Serb dominated his rivalry against the American, emerging victorious in each of their seven encounters.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion's final win over the former World No. 7 came in the title clash at the 2011 Canadian Open, then known as the Rogers Cup. Djokovic defeated Fish 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 in the final to claim his second title at the event and his 10th Masters 1000 title overall.

With his momentous win, the 36-year-old became the first man to win five Masters titles in the same season.

On Monday, August 14, a post on social media commemorated the 12-year anniversary of the Serb's triumph. On coming across the post, Mardy Fish sarcastically expressed gratitude for the reminder of his defeat.

"I had forgotten about this. Thanks for the reminder," he tweeted.

"There's still that drive and motivation to really come at the biggest events and try to win" - Novak Djokovic ahead of Cincinnati Masters campaign

Novak Djokovic at the Western & Southern Open

Following his defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships final, Novak Djokovic will make his return to the court at the 2023 Western & Southern Open.

After being barred from the North American swing for two years due to his unvaccinated status which conflicted with the country's COVID-19 restrictions, the Serb made his return to US soil in Cincinnati.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was welcomed by an overwhelming show of support as fans flooded the stadium to cheer him on during a practice session.

While speaking to the ATP ahead of the Masters 1000 event, the No. 2 seed opened up about his enduring passion for the sport even after two decades on tour. He highlighted his drive and motivation to win titles and provide entertainment for the spectators.

"I like the feeling that I have after 20-plus years of professional tennis. There's still fire going. There's still that drive and motivation to really come at the biggest events in sport and try to win, try to win titles and try to bring some good sensation to the crowds," he said.

Following a bye in the first round, the World No. 2 will face the winner of the match between Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Tomas Martin Etcheverry to commence his campaign for a record-extending 39th ATP Masters 1000 title.

The Serb has won the Cincinnati Masters on two previous occasions, in 2018 and 2020, and will be on the hunt for his third title at this year's event.

