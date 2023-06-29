World No. 2 Novak Djokovic and American tennis prodigy Brandon Nakashima brought joy and laughter to Wimbledon spectators during a lighthearted practice session on Wednesday.

The two tennis stars were photographed posing in a number of funny and unconventional ways, which quickly went viral on social media.

During their practice on one of Wimbledon's iconic grass courts, Djokovic and Nakashima entertained onlookers by striking a series of funny and bizarre poses.

The lighthearted moment was captured in a picture and shared by the Tennis Channel, accompanied by a caption that playfully referred to Djokovic's ranking. While many fans found the photo humorous and entertaining, others expressed their displeasure with the ranking reference.

One fan took a comical approach, likening Djokovic's pose to that of an embarrassing uncle trying to keep up with the younger generation.

"Nole looks like that embarrassing uncle who thinks he's still young enough to hang out and be cool with the nephews and nieces," the fan humorously commented, adding to the jovial atmosphere surrounding the picture.

However, not all fans shared in the laughter. One commenter responded with anger, accusing the Tennis Channel of deliberately trying to provoke Djokovic's fans by emphasizing his ranking.

"LOL it's like you're trying to trigger Novak fans," the disgruntled fan wrote, clearly frustrated with the choice of caption.

Lou @___LouiseSL



In a twist of irony, another fan hilariously pointed out that Djokovic appeared younger than his practice partner, Brandon Nakashima, despite the ranking disparity.

"Funny how Novak looks younger than the youngster," the fan amusingly commented, adding an unexpected perspective to the discussion

Christache @Cristin75773247 @TennisChannel funny how Novak looks younger than the youngster @TennisChannel funny how Novak looks younger than the youngster

"Djokovic looks the best when he is clean shaven. There, I said it," a fan commented on a loving note.

Here are more fan reactions. The sarcastic tone of some comments revealed fans' disappointment with the ranking attribution.

"World number 2? LOL! No seriously, are they doing this on purpose or just not thinking??" one fan sarcastically questioned, highlighting the perceived lack of consideration in referring to Novak Djokovic as number two.

Lou @___LouiseSL



🌐 @ReformedCapital @TennisChannel Lol the salt is real, easily could've said 8x champ or 23 major winner but no.2 is crazy @TennisChannel Lol the salt is real, easily could've said 8x champ or 23 major winner but no.2 is crazy

Uros @uki156 @TennisChannel I just can't wait for this Wimbledon to finish, because after that you're gonna be calling him "world number 1" until the end of his career. Or yours @TennisChannel I just can't wait for this Wimbledon to finish, because after that you're gonna be calling him "world number 1" until the end of his career. Or yours

DAKAR @DAKAR90l @TennisChannel And the 1 in the world when it is in GS @TennisChannel And the 1 in the world when it is in GS https://t.co/7EpQZlSLMQ

Andy @Andy_nole_goat What a GOAT! @TennisChannel Absolutely no one like NoleWhat a GOAT! @TennisChannel Absolutely no one like Nole 😂 What a GOAT!

Simone Tartarini tips Novak Djokovic as clear favorite for Wimbledon title

Djokovic is gearing up for another Grand Slam challenge (Image via Getty)

In anticipation of the Wimbledon Championships, renowned coach Simone Tartarini has weighed in on the prospects of top contenders Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

The official seedings were recently announced, placing Alcaraz and Djokovic as the first and second seeds, respectively, ensuring they can only meet in the final.

Speaking about the impending tournament, Tartarini expressed his conviction that Novak Djokovic, the World No. 2, is the clear frontrunner for the Wimbledon title.

He justified his stance by highlighting Djokovic's impressive track record at Wimbledon, where he has triumphed on seven occasions. The famous coach also pointed to the Serbian legend's recent success in Paris.

“Djokovic favorite? Absolutely yes, after all, he has won the tournament seven times and he comes from the success in Paris. So, he's definitely the player to beat.”

Tartarini added that conquering the 23-time Grand Slam champion is no easy task. Even though Alcaraz is widely recognized for his talent, Tartarini expressed doubts about his ability to overcome Djokovic should they meet in the Wimbledon final.

"I don't think he can beat Nole if they meet in the final at Wimbledon, but we'll see," Tartarini remarked, considering the formidable prowess of the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

As the Wimbledon Championships draw near, tennis enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the clash between these two favorites.

