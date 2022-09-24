"That piece of s**t; the audacity to say this" - Tennis fans slam Nick Kyrgios for comments on Novak Djokovic's reaction to Roger Federer's retirement

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, two of Roger Federer's biggest on-court rivals, could not hide their emotions during a moving farewell for the Swiss tennis legend on Friday night at the 2022 Laver Cup. However, Nick Kyrgios had a different take on Djokovic's reactions during Federer's on-court ceremony and earned the wrath of tennis fans for his comments.

Federer was moved to tears as soon as he and Nadal finished their doubles match, officially marking the end of Federer's 24-year-long professional career. Nadal could not hold back tears looking at his good friend and rival, while Djokovic was also quite emotional throughout.

The memorable 'Big 3 moment' in turn drew emotional reactions from the tennis world, including many of their colleagues on tour. Among them was Kyrgios, who took to Instagram to laud Federer, before joking about the Serbian player's reaction to Federer's retirement.

"Novak knows chances for Slams is better now. Rafa is shattered," Nick Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

Many fans found Kyrgios' comments insensitive and did not mince their words in expressing their opinions on the same. They also pointed out that Djokovic was indeed moved to tears during Federer's farewell ceremony.

"The fact he wrote this without shame. And somebody please inform that piece of s**t that Novak cried as well," one fan wrote on Twitter, reacting to Kyrgios' comments.

"Can’t believe he has the audacity to say this!!! It was such an emotional evening and he thinks saying this is appropriate honestly, what an idiot," another fan expressed.

Daisy✨🔮 @deminaurs it was such an emotional evening and he thinks saying this is appropriate honestly, what an idiot stfu!! twitter.com/yas_memes/stat… yas//HOEkovic era @yas_memes BITCH WHAT???? THE AUDACITY?? BITCH WHAT???? THE AUDACITY?? https://t.co/USxmGjo3XC Can’t believe he has the audacity to say this!!!it was such an emotional evening and he thinks saying this is appropriate honestly, what an idiot stfu!! Can’t believe he has the audacity to say this!!!😤it was such an emotional evening and he thinks saying this is appropriate honestly, what an idiot stfu!!😡 twitter.com/yas_memes/stat…

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Nick Kyrgios' comments on the moment during the Laver Cup:

Rebeca🌻 @09rebs12abreu #FedalForever twitter.com/yas_memes/stat… yas//HOEkovic era @yas_memes BITCH WHAT???? THE AUDACITY?? BITCH WHAT???? THE AUDACITY?? https://t.co/USxmGjo3XC Who is psychologically able to write that? Okay okay/ to be fair, Djoko had a year full of controversy, so I can understand where people are coming from. BUTTTTTTTTTTTTT, I really do think that this person doesn’t understand tennis outside of the courts Who is psychologically able to write that? Okay okay/ to be fair, Djoko had a year full of controversy, so I can understand where people are coming from. BUTTTTTTTTTTTTT, I really do think that this person doesn’t understand tennis outside of the courts🎾#FedalForever twitter.com/yas_memes/stat…

Prakash @Prakash1049 yas//HOEkovic era @yas_memes BITCH WHAT???? THE AUDACITY?? BITCH WHAT???? THE AUDACITY?? https://t.co/USxmGjo3XC I usually don't judge people.. but if I come across someone who says he is Kyrgios' fan I'll definitely judge him and his taste. twitter.com/yas_memes/stat… I usually don't judge people.. but if I come across someone who says he is Kyrgios' fan I'll definitely judge him and his taste. twitter.com/yas_memes/stat…

In a unique moment during the Federer-Nadal doubles match, the iconic Big 3 trio were constantly discussing tactics during changeovers as Djokovic offered his inputs to Federer and Nadal.

"They have contributed a lot to the player I am today" - Novak Djokovic on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Laver Cup 2022 - Day One

Novak Djokovic recently opened up about being part of a special Laver Cup weekend with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, where Federer played his final career match on Friday.

The Serbian superstar reflected on his rivalries with both players and said that their brilliance on the court inspired him to improve his game and be able to regularly beat them in big matches as the rivalries progressed.

In a press conference before the start of this year's Laver Cup, he stated that he is grateful to be a part of the Big 3 era.

"It's a huge privilege and honor to be on this team, and considering what I have personally gone through on the court with Roger over the years, at the beginning of my career I was losing most of the matches between Roger and Rafa in the Grand Slams, and they have contributed a lot to the player I am today to figuring out how I can turn the tables. So I'm very grateful to be part of that era," he said.

Federer ended his career with 20 Major titles, while Djokovic moved past him following his Wimbledon triumph this year. With 22 Grand Slam singles titles to his name, Nadal is ahead of both his rivals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far