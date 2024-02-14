A couple resembling Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf chilling on the court during a match at the Delray Beach Open has left fans in splits.

The Delray Beach Open is an indoor hardcourt ATP 250 tournament that kicked off on February 10 this year. Some of the players who have participated in the tournament are Taylor Fritz, who is also the defending champion, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, and Adrian Mannarino, among many others.

The tournament is currently in its Round of 32 phase, and during one of the matches, a hilarious incident took place. In the match between Aleksandar Kovacevic and Nicolas Moreno De Alboran, a couple was seen chilling on the court. One wore sunglasses while the other was looking at their phone, watching the match from their on-court seats.

Fans took note of this hilarious situation and took to X (formerly Twitter) to poke further fun at the happenings. One fan went on to call the couple Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, alluding to the resemblance between Agassi and the guy on the right.

"That’s Agassi and Graf. Duh."

Another fan said that people seated on the courts are the reason why the Delray Beach Open is the best ATP tournament. They also mentioned that no other tournament would do something like this.

"This is why Delray is the best ATP event, no one's doing it like them."

Here are some other reactions from fans.

Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf defeated John McEnroe & Maria Sharapova at Pickleball Slam 2

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf at Pickleball Slam 2

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf displayed their prowess as a tennis power couple on the court when they took down the team of John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova at Pickleball Slam 2.

The teams played a total of three doubles, for which they were joined by former tennis professionals Jack Sock and James Blake.

The first match was played by the team of Agassi and Sock against McEnroe and Blake which was won by the former. The second match was won by Graf and Sock, who defeated Sharapova and Blake.

Heading into the final game team Agassi and Graf had a 2-0 lead over team McEnroe and Sharapova. This was team McEnroe's final chance to tie the score as the final match was worth 2 points.

But an amazing performance by Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf helped them take down John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova 11-7, 13-11, to win the Pickleball Slam 2 - 4-0.

