"That's very deep" - Chris Evert & Boris Becker touched by Scottie Scheffler's heartfelt admission about golf ahead of British Open

Former tennis players Boris Becker and Chris Evert shared their reactions as Scott Scheffler made a revelation about his golf career. Scheffler, currently ranked World No.1, is one of the most successful golfers of this time and also has 16 PGA Tour wins to his name.

He was also successful for the US team last year during the Paris Olympics, where he won the individual gold medal, and also recently won the 2025 Bryce Nelson Championships. He will next be featuring at The Open Championships, scheduled to start from June 17.

In a press conference, just a day before this event, Scheffler shared an honest opinion about the conjecture between his golf career and life. The 29-year-old said that even though he works very hard to win tournaments and get better at his sport, the happiness of these victories is momentary and short-lived. He said:

"It feels like you work your whole life to celebrate winning a tournament for like a few minutes, it only lasts a few minutes. Like to win the Byron Nelson Championships at home like, I literally worked my entire life to become good to win the tournament and you win it and then it's like, what are we gonna eat for dinner, you know life goes on."

Evert reacted to this interview on X (formerly Twitter) and called Scheffler's interview very insightful. She wrote:

"👍👍👍insightful and honest!"

"That’s very deep Scottie…," stated Becker.

Similar to Scottie Scheffler, Chris Evert, and Boris Becker have also been fairly successful in their respective tennis careers and concluded their tenures with multiple Grand Slams.

Chris Evert revealed the major reason for missing several Grand Slams across her career

Chris Evert (Image via: Getty)

Chris Evert recently shed light on the reason that led to her missing several Grand Slams across her career. Even though she missed several of them, she still ended her career with 18 Grand Slam singles titles.

In an interview, Evert said that she missed so many Grand Slams because she wanted to play and build the Virginia Slims Tour for the long-term betterment of women's tennis. She said (via The Tennis Gazette):

"I missed 12 Australian Opens and three French Opens because our priority was playing the Virginia Slims Tour and trying to build that into a platform that could sustain women’s professional tennis."

During the conversation, Evert also remarked that there were individuals who were building the men's tour, but for the women's tour, they had to do it themselves. Notably, the Virginia Slims Tour was barred from existence in 1989, and the WTA Tour came into existence.

