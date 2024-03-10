"That's tough" - Coco Gauff picks Rihanna over Beyonce as her ideal dinner date, praises Fenty Beauty's groundbreaking inclusivity for all skin tones

Coco Gauff has made the difficult choice between Rihanna and Beyonce for her ideal dinner companion.

Gauff made a winning start to her campaign at the 2024 Indian Wells Open, claiming a hard-fought 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(4) win over Clara Burel in the second round.

After clinching the second set to force a decider, the World No. 3 displayed her resilience by recoveting from 5-2 down to book her place in the third round.

During her post-match press conference, Coco Gauff was asked to name her ideal dinner companion. The 19-year-old narrowed her choices to Rihanna and Beyonce, with the former winning out due to the American's interest in her makeup brand Fenty Beauty for its groundbreaking inclusivity in foundation shades.

Gauff also expressed her admiration for Rihanna's business acumen while acknowledging that Beyonce recently launched an "amazing" haircare line, 'Cecred,' which made her decision even tougher.

"That's a good question. Probably between Beyonce or Rihanna, that's tough. I'm going to go with Rihanna, just because I would love to hear how, like, she started Fenty Beauty, because that was kind of one of the first makeup brands to provide a full shade range of foundation for all skin tones," Coco Gauff said.

"So, yeah, and how she kind of like navigated the business side of things, which obviously Beyonce has an amazing hair brand that just came out too. So I don't know," she added.

Coco Gauff on emulating Rihanna and Beyonce by starting her own business: "I haven't done any brainstorming, but it's definitely something I want to do"

Given her admiration for Rihanna and Beyonce's entrepreneurial success, Coco Gauff was asked whether she intends to follow in their footsteps and establish her own business.

The 19-year-old disclosed that, while she hasn't 'brainstormed' any specific ideas, she plans to establish her own business later in her career, likely in the realm of beauty and fashion.

"Yeah, I wouldn't say I necessarily started. Like, I haven't done any brainstorming or anything like that. But it's definitely something I want to do later on in my career," Gauff said in the same press conference.

"You know, I don't know in what world that would be in. I mean, yeah, I can't tell you. I love beauty and fashion, so maybe something in that world. But, like, again, I haven't really brainstormed," she added.

The American also conveyed her intention to delve deeper into the planning once she's near the age of 30.

"I'm not planning on starting anything anytime soon. I think I just want to focus on tennis. But I would say towards the later half of my career," she said.

I don't know what the later half will look like, but maybe, like, closer to 30, it might be something I actually try to set," she added.

Coco Gauff will continue her Indian Wells campaign against Lucia Bronzetti in the third round.