"That is unbelievable" - Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert baffled over Amarissa Kiara Toth's remarks after Zhang Shuai controversy

Chinese player Zhang Shuai's Hungarian Open campaign came to a controversial end on Tuesday (July 18) as a disputed line call and a hostile crowd forced her to retire from her match against Hungary's Amarissa Kiara Toth in tears. Following the episode, Toth's post-match statement for the Chinese veteran stunned Andre Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert.

The tennis world was left dismayed after Zhang Shuai left the opening round of the Hungarian Grand Prix in tears. The incident took place with the first set tied at 5-5, when a ball was called out on a crucial point. Shuai was certain the ball had hit the line. She also disputed the call to the chair umpire, but, to no avail.

Things derailed quickly when Toth intentionally removed the mark left by the ball on the clay court, causing Shuai's mental breakdown and the crowd to start booing her. Subsequently, the Chinese pro could not continue and retired mid-match.

As Shuai walked out of the court, Toth threw her arms in celebration of the unusual victory. Later, the local wildcard's unsportsmanlike conduct continued. In a post-match interview, the Hungarian addressed the former World No. 22's actions to be unjustified. She also stated that the Chinese veteran caused problems for herself by not agreeing with the chair umpire's decision.

Toth's unrepentant statement was not only widely criticized by the tennis world, but also left Brad Gilbert perplexed. Moreover, the former World No. 4 sided with Shuai and acknowledged the umpire's bad call.

"Wow that is unbelievable statement when the ball was clearly in and umpire lost the plot," wrote Brad Gilbert.

However, the Hungarian Open authorities released an official statement, where they justified Toth's on-court conduct. Furthermore, they accused Chinese people of manipulating the world with video.

"I love you guys and all girls who supporting me and standing my side" - Zhang Shuai

Zhang Shuai at the 2022 US Open

Hours after Zhang Shuai endured a disturbing end to her Hungarian Open campaign, she took to social media to address the situation. She also expressed gratitude towards her compatriots and fans for supporting her throughout the incident.

I love you guys and all girls who supporting me and standing my side All efforts on practice was wrong , because when you wanted hitting closer to the line , even touched the line still OUT …..I love you guys and all girls who supporting me and standing my side pic.twitter.com/ZZt28KdbRE

Sharing a video of the incident on Twitter, Zhang wrote:

"All efforts on practice was wrong , because when you wanted hitting closer to the line , even touched the line still OUT ….. I love you guys and all girls who supporting me and standing my side."

"A lot of players /fans such warm messages , love you guys and really appreciated again. Move forward stay strong," she added.

