"The amount of s*it that’s already happened and it’s only Wednesday" - Tennis fans react to Wimbledon being disrupted by Just Stop oil protesters

The eagerly awaited 2023 Wimbledon Championships got underway on Monday, July 3, and have faced various problems, ranging from rain disrupting the matches to protesters' interference.

Two Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted the play at SW19 by throwing orange confetti and jigsaw puzzle pieces onto Court 18. According to the All England Club, they were arrested for disrupting Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro's match.

Just Stop Oil is an environmental activist organization that wants the government to halt all new oil, gas, and coal projects. It has set its sights on a number of sporting events, including an Ashes Test, to raise awareness about their cause. Just Stop Oil protestors also disrupted the rugby union Premiership final and the World Snooker Championship.

Tennis fans were understandably upset, and they took to Twitter to express their feelings. One user was enraged, stating that Wimbledon security should have done a better job, and comparing the incident to Monica Seles' stabbing on court at the Hamburg Open in 1993.

"Shame on the Wimbledon security staff! Remember what happened to Monika Seles. This is inadmissible to happen and it is not at all funny!" the user wrote.

"Shame on the Wimbledon security staff! Remember what happened to Monika Seles. This is inadmissible to happen and it is not at all funny!" the user wrote.

Another user stated that something like this disrupting the paces of hardworking athletes is not funny at all.

"Things like this isn’t remotely funny… these athletes put so much effort into preparing mentally and physically, just for something stupid like this to knock them off their game is absolutely absurd and disrespectful. Punishment = life in prison," the user tweeted.

Taylor.Tennis.Stan.Era @TaylorTennis13



"Things like this isn't remotely funny… these athletes put so much effort into preparing mentally and physically, just for something stupid like this to knock them off their game is absolutely absurd and disrespectful. Punishment = life in prison," the user tweeted.

Another account blamed the security as well, writing:

"Seriously though, did security not find it strange people were bringing a jigsaw puzzle into Wimbledon? Did they think they were there to sit on the hill doing the jigsaw?"

"Seriously though, did security not find it strange people were bringing a jigsaw puzzle into Wimbledon? Did they think they were there to sit on the hill doing the jigsaw?"

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

One user wrote: "It's funny because they had puzzles. They could have had knives too!"

Another commented: "I don't find it funny. Wasting time for so many people. Make a banner instead."

Novak Djokovic aims to equal Roger Federer's Wimbledon record

Novak Djokovic pictured at SW19.

Novak Djokovic has won the last four editions of Wimbledon and will attempt to win the trophy for the eighth time this year to equal Roger Federer's men's record and move one behind nine-time champion Martina Navratilova.

The Serb has begun his campaign at the grass court Major on a great note. He faced Argentina's Pedro Cachin in the first round and easily defeated him with a score of 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(7-4).

With two majors this year, Djokovic has moved one ahead of Rafael Nadal in the all-time Grand Slam standings. If he wins a 24th Grand Slam title in the British capital, he will equal Margaret Court's record and take another step towards completing the Calendar Slam.

