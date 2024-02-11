"The big grin when they call you 'Serena Williams' husband' is so adorable" - Alexis Ohanian's hilarious interaction with fan delights tennis fans

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's hilarious interaction with a fan while sharing his predictions for Super Bowl 2024 has sparked delight among tennis fans.

The 58th edition of the Super Bowl, set to take place on Sunday, February 11, at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, promises an exciting showdown between the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the San Francisco 49ers. Alexis Ohanian recently shared his prediction for the game amid a humorous chance encounter with a fan.

While recording a video of himself sharing his prediction, the Reddit co-founder found himself unexpectedly interrupted by a woman.

"Hey what's up? I was making a little video over here," he said in the clip posted to Instagram.

The woman asked Ohanian if he was Serena Williams' husband, to which he replied in the affirmative with a beaming smile on his face.

"Are you Serena's husband?" the lady asked.

"Yes," Ohanian replied.

She then inquired whether he was speaking to the 23-time Grand Slam champion, prompting the 40-year-old to clarify that he was simply making a video.

"Are you talking to Serena?" she asked.

"No, I'm not, I'm recording a video," he responded.

Following this hilarious exchange, Ohanian got around to giving his prediction for the Super Bowl, favoring the Kansas City Chiefs to claim a 35-24 victory.

"Chiefs are gonna win 35-24," he said.

Tennis fans couldn't contain their delight at Alexis Ohanian's reaction to being recognized as Serena Williams' husband, with fans praising him for his lack of ego.

"The big grin you get when they call you "Serena's husband" is so adorable. 😂," a fan commented.

"No ego and loves his Queen 🙌🏾," another fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, one fan joked that the woman involved in the interaction would have undoubtedly joined the video call if he had indeed been speaking to the former World No. 1.

"She was definitely going to hop in that FaceTime call if you were! 😂," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"Serena Williams doesn't mess around with her cinnamon rolls" - Husband Alexis Ohanian reveals wife's precise baking routine

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, frequently offers glimpses of his family life with the former World No. 1 and their two daughters on social media. He recently shared a peek into the 23-time Grand Slam champion's baking process as she meticulously measured her dough for cinnamon rolls before cutting into it.

"Serena doesn't mess around with her cinnamon rolls. Measure twice, cut once," Ohanian posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Ohanian has previously gushed over his wife's baking skills, showing off her first attempt at baking a pie and giving it a stellar rating of 8.5 out of 10.

"Serena's first pie is somehow already an 8.5 out of 10. She's too good at baking," he posted on X.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have been in a relationship since 2015. They welcomed their first daughter, Olympia, in September 2017 and tied the knot two months later, in November. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Adira River, in August last year.

