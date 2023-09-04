"The boy that stole my heart forever" - Victoria Azarenka gushes over son Leo

Victoria Azarenka recently shared a picture of her son Leo on social media with a heart-touching caption.

The former World No. 1 is a devoted mother and often shares picture of her son on her social media. The most recent addition came on her Instagram stories, where Azarenka referred to Leo as:

“The boy that stole my heart forever ❤️ .”

Victoria Azarenka on Instagram

The Belarusian welcomed her son in 2016 with her then-boyfriend Billy Mckeague. Azarenka has opened up about overcoming many challenges to balance her professional career and motherhood.

The following year she fought a legal battle with ex-boyfriend Billy McKeague to gain custody of her son Leo. The custody battle occurred right after Wimbledon 2017, which forced her to withdraw from all tournaments that year.

Azarenka and Mckeague jointly handle Leo’s Instagram account.

“I get a bit distracted” - Victoria Azarenka on her son Leo's willingness to come to her matches

Victoria Azarenka has often talked about the difficulties of balancing her tennis career and motherhood.

Leo, her seven-year-old son, desires to come watch her matches, to which Azarenka revealed she had mixed feelings.

"So now my son wants to come to my matches (smiling)," Victoria Azarenka said. "It's still a bit of a hard feeling for me, because I get a bit distracted. I have tried that in 's-Hertogenbosch, and it was very awesome moment to share, but at the same time it kind of takes me a bit, you know, into my mom mode too much rather than being a tennis player."

The 33-year-old referred to her match at the Libema Open, with Leo in the stands, where she went into “mom mode” rather than “a tennis player.” Azarenka said she gets distracted even though it's an awesome moment.

She also opened up about the guilt she faces about saving time for her to train yet not willing to miss out on Leo growing up.

"But for me the biggest challenge, I would say, was an emotional attachment is kind of carrying that guilt of having time for myself and plan my day to be sometimes a little bit selfish. I had a feeling that I don't want to miss out on really anything when he's growing up," she also added.

Azarenka is currently participating at the US Open. She was defeated by Zhu Lin 6-3, 6-3 in the second round of the women's singles event. She is through to the third round of the women's doubles event with her partner Beatriz Haddad Maia.