The Calendar Golden Slam is very much on the cards for Novak Djokovic: Todd Woodbridge

Todd Woodbridge believes Novak Djokovic can win Wimbledon, the US Open and the singles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics this year to complete the rare Calendar Golden Slam.

The Calendar Golden Slam refers to winning all the four Majors in the calendar year along with the Olympics gold medal in singles, something that only Steffi Graf has managed to do in the history of tennis. In fact, the feat is so rare that just three other players - Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Andre Agassi - have managed to complete the Career Golden Slam i.e. winning all five titles over their entire career.

Having won the Australian Open and French Open already this year, Novak Djokovic needs to win Wimbledon, Tokyo gold and the US Open to complete the Calendar Golden Slam. And Todd Woodbridge reckons the Serb can pull it off, given the immense resilience he displayed during his title run at Roland Garros.

"The Golden Slam - it is very much on the cards, there is no doubt about that," Woodbridge said on Sports Sunday. "What Novak managed to produce in Paris, in two comebacks from two sets to love down, is some of the best mental stuff you'll ever see."

The Aussie doubles great made special mention of Novak Djokovic's comeback from two sets down against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Roland Garros final. Woodbridge believes Djokovic will carry his confidence from clay into the grasscourt season, making him a firm favorite at Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas

"That final, to come back against [Stefanos] Tsitsipas, fantastic effort from him," Woodbridge said. "And he's just freshening up, he's down in Mallorca on grass courts getting ready as his preparation for Wimbledon. He most definitely goes in a heavy, heavy favorite for Wimbledon."

The 50-year-old admitted that Novak Djokovic doesn't display the best conduct on court at times, but pointed out that the Serb needs to vent his frustrations to win matches.

"Now, he does get a bit gnarly at times on court but he's an athlete that's able to focus that into what he needs to do to get the result done," Woodbridge said.

Todd Woodbridge assesses Roger Federer's grasscourt preparations

Roger Federer is being tipped as the second favorite behind Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer is being considered by some as the second favorite at Wimbledon this year, right behind Novak Djokovic. But Federer is yet to prove his consistency since coming back from double knee surgery, and has suffered a few surprising defeats this year.

Most recently, the Swiss lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round of the 2021 Noventi Open in Halle. As such, many are wondering if an almost-40 Federer has it in him to challenge the red-hot Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon.

In that context, Todd Woodbridge pointed out that Roger Federer is woefully short on match practice heading into SW19. The Aussie also believes Federer was hampered by the lack of crowds in Halle, given that he usually feeds off the support from fans.

"His fitness is fine but he's lacking match play," Woodbridge said. "That time away from the game is not easy and in Halle, in his lead-in tournament, went out to Felix Auger-Aliassime, the young Canadian. He'll be disappointed not getting more matches under his belt on the grass."

"The hardest part about Halle, absolutely zero crowds, and that's not good for Roger," the Aussie added. "He feeds off that and I think when he's playing against opponents, they also feel that the crowd goes for him."

