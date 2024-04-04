WTA recently announced that Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will host the year-end championships in 2024, 2025, and 2026. The decision sparked strong reactions from the tennis community, with many worried about the status of LGBTQ players who may qualify for the Finals.

Homosexuality is forbidden under the Sharia law, which is strictly followed in Saudi Arabia. Naturally, concerns about the safety of LGBTQ players who may qualify for the 2024 WTA Finals arose.

To assuage these concerns, the CEO of WTA Ventures, Marina Storti, told Telegraph Sport they had received assurance from the Saudi Tennis Federation that everyone would be welcome in the country irrespective of religion or sexual orientation.

“We have been assured that everybody will be welcome in Saudi Arabia, regardless of sexual orientation or religion. If there are same-sex couples travelling to Riyadh and they want to share rooms in the hotel, that will be accommodated," Storti said.

Tennis fans were not impressed by the WTA's response to their concerns about Saudi Arabia and called Storti's statement proof that the organization had made a mistake in selecting the host for the Finals.

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"The fact that this has to be asked for permission in 2024... like, can't even"

Another fan posted:

"Wow, the Saudis have allowed adults to share a room with whomever they want. This is so cool, such a humane and progressive step"

"The fact that this needs clarified demonstrates what a terrible decision this is by @wta," another fan commented.

Some fans expressed concerns about LGBTQ fans who travel to Saudi Arabia for the WTA Finals and wondered if the protection offered to queer players extends beyond the walls of their hotels.

"Caveat: As long as they're a world class tennis player. I suspect any fans who go will be treated differently," a fan tweeted.

"They can say what they like, but most same sex couples just wouldn’t feel safe in a country like Saudi Arabia. What happens when you leave your hotel, will they guarantee your safety outside as well?" a fan asked.

"Yeah sure . . .what could go wrong?" questioned another fan.

Other fans advocated for the same protections extended to LGBTQ players to be offered to people from these communities living in Saudi Arabia.

A fan wrote on X, "So if openly LGBT athletes and their same-sex partners can visit saudi and stay in the same room without fear of repercussions, why isn’t the same opportunity given to those living there?"

"What about same-sex couples that are Saudi citizens?? What for them?" another fan stated.

Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina lead race to WTA Finals 2024

Iga Swiatek

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek currently leads the race to the WTA Finals 2024 ahead of the tour's clay swing. The Pole defended her title at the Qatar Open in Doha and emerged victorious at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The 22-year-old also reached the semifinal of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Elena Rybakina is placed No. 2 in the race thanks to her triumphs at the Brisbane International and the Abu Dhabi Open. The Kazakh also reached the final of the Qatar Open and the Miami Open. Reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and runner-up Zheng Qinwen are No. 3 and No. 4 respectively.

Coco Gauff, Jelena Ostapenko, Danielle Collins, and Jasmine Paolini currently occupy the remaining spots in the race to the Finals, which will be held from November 3 to 10.