Brad Gilbert, former professional tennis player, and coach, praised Novak Djokovic's performance against Karen Khachanov at the 2023 French Open on Tuesday, June 6.

Novak Djokovic defeated Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open in four sets, 4-6, 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4. He became the first men's singles player to reach the semifinals of the tournament this year.

Djokovic wasn't at his best until the end of the second set when he managed to beat the Russian without losing a single point in the tie-break. He then found his rhythm from the third set onwards to see the match out.

The former Andy Roddick, Andre Agassi, and Andy Murray coach, Brad Gilbert, praised the World No. 3 for taking his chances when Khachanov's level dropped off.

"The genius of the Big 3 and right now from Djoker - they weather the storm when they are not at their best, and massively make u pay when you have that 17 mins drop off in your game", Brad Gilbert wrote on Twitter.

Even though he lost, Khachanov managed an interesting feat in the match against Djokovic. The World No. 11 became the second player in 2023 to take a set off the Serb in Grand Slams so far.

Djokovic has now defeated Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round and Marton Fucsovics in the second round at the 2023 French Open. He also got the better of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round, Juan Pablo Varillas in the fourth round, and Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic set to face either Carlos Alcaraz or Stefanos Tsitsipas in French Open 2023 semifinal

Novak Djokovic will have his biggest test so far at the 2023 French Open when he faces either Carlos Alcaraz or Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals.

The Spaniard and the Greek will play their quarterfinal match in the night session at Court Philippe Chatrier on June 6. The winner will play against World No. 3 on Friday, June 9.

Djokovic has 11 wins and two losses in the head-to-head with Tsitsipas. He defeated him twice at the French Open - in the semifinal of 2020, 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1, and in the final of 2021, 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

The Serb lost the only match he played against Alcaraz - the semifinal of the 2022 Madrid Masters, 7-6(5), 5-7, 7-6(5).

This year's semifinal will be the 36-year-old's 12th appearance on that stage of the competition at Roland Garros. Djokovic is trying to win his third title at the French Open.

