"The GOAT having some fun" - Nick Kyrgios shuts down Roger Federer's implication amid ball kids default controversy

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios shut down the implication of Roger Federer in the controversy of players hitting ball kids after points.

In recent years, tennis players hitting ball kids and line judges after points had been finished has become an ongoing controversy, starting with Novak Djokovic's default at the 2020 US Open.

Most recently, Japanese tennis player Miyu Kato and Indonesian doubles partner Aldila Sutjiadi were disqualified from the 2023 French Open, after Kato struck a ball at the end of a point that inadvertently hit a ball girl.

Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg took to social media to make comments regarding the player's behavior, posting a video of when Roger Federer "played with fire."

"Regardless of if this was the right call or not, and I don't think it was, players can afford to be more careful with this stuff, anyhow."

"Roger Federer, notably, often played with fire by zipping balls at ball boys in Australia to test their cricket catches. Mixed results," Ben Rothenberg posted on Twitter.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Regardless of if this was the right call or not, and

I don't think it was, players can afford to be more careful with this stuff, anyhow.



Roger Federer, notably, often played with fire by zipping balls at ball boys in Australia to test their cricket catches.



Mixed results. Regardless of if this was the right call or not, and I don't think it was, players can afford to be more careful with this stuff, anyhow.Roger Federer, notably, often played with fire by zipping balls at ball boys in Australia to test their cricket catches.Mixed results. https://t.co/qqiKpfpf3z

Nick Kyrgios, who has been involved in similar instances himself, quoted Rothenberg's tweet.

"Hahaha now it gets ridiculous. The GOAT having some fun and the ball kids are catching it, making their life memory compared to outside doubles match. Absurd," Kyrgios stated.

Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios having some fun and the ball kids are catching it, making their life memory compared to outeide doubles match. Absurd twitter.com/benrothenberg/… Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Regardless of if this was the right call or not, and

I don't think it was, players can afford to be more careful with this stuff, anyhow.



Roger Federer, notably, often played with fire by zipping balls at ball boys in Australia to test their cricket catches.



Mixed results. Regardless of if this was the right call or not, and I don't think it was, players can afford to be more careful with this stuff, anyhow.Roger Federer, notably, often played with fire by zipping balls at ball boys in Australia to test their cricket catches.Mixed results. https://t.co/qqiKpfpf3z Hahaha now it gets ridiculous. Thehaving some fun and the ball kids are catching it, making their life memory compared to outeide doubles match. Absurd Hahaha now it gets ridiculous. The 🐐having some fun and the ball kids are catching it, making their life memory compared to outeide doubles match. Absurd 😂 twitter.com/benrothenberg/…

Nick Kyrgios confirms appearance for Team World at Laver Cup 2023

Nick Kyrgios with Team World at the Laver Cup 2019

Nick Kyrgios recently announced that he will be playing at the 2023 Laver Cup, which is to be held on 22–24 September in Vancouver, Canada.

This will be the Australian's fifth appearance at the Laver Cup, after Prague in 2017, Chicago in 2018, Geneva in 2019, and Boston in 2021.

"Kid from Canberra representing the world. Can't wait to join the team and assisting in any way possible. Let's go, this journey has been crazy," Nick Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

The Wimbledon 2022 runner-up is currently recovering from injury, hoping to come back just in time for The Championships on July 3.

The 28-year-old from Canberra will be representing Team World, captained by the legendary John McEnroe and vice-captained by his brother Patrick McEnroe. Kyrgios will play alongside Talyor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Frances Tiafoe, with two spots left to be filled.

On the other side, Team Europe will once again be captained by Bjorg Borg, with Thomas Enqvist acting as vice-captain. The confirmed players for this year's edition of the tournament are Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, and Holger Rune, with three spots yet to be taken.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes