"The greatest of all time is Novak Djokovic, but Roger Federer is the Michael Jordan of tennis" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios recently praised Novak Djokovic and called him the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), but added that Roger Federer was the Michael Jordan of tennis.

Federer and Djokovic, along with Rafael Nadal, have dominated the men's tour for more than two decades. Out of 75 Majors between the 2005 Australian Open and the 2023 US Open, only five finals did not include any of them - the 2005 Australian Open, the 2016 Wimbledon Championships, and the 2014, 2020 and 2022 US Opens.

In recent years, Djokovic has overtaken both Federer in Nadal in terms of big titles won. He has a record 24 Majors and 36 Masters 1000s to his name. Djokovic, in fact, has won at least one ‘Big Title’ (Grand Slams, ATP Finals, and Masters 1000s) for every 3.1 events he has played.

While tennis fans and pundits have always been divided on the GOAT debate, Kyrgios believes that Djokovic has the statistics to back his claim for that title.

"Without a doubt [he the most complete player of all time]. I think forehand, so solid and pretty much hit every shot off at backhand. Arguably the best backhand to ever take court. Serve solid, greatest returner of all time. One of the best movers I think to ever play. The greatest of all time is definitely Novak," he told Eurosport.

"Statistics. It's hard to even have a conversation anymore. He's the most complete player, on all surfaces as well. Look at Nadal’s dominance on one surface whereas Novak’s had that pretty much everywhere," the Aussie added.

That said, Kyrgios acknowledged that Federer remains the nicest player to watch. The Aussie believes Federer's contribution to tennis can be equated to the impact six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan had on basketball in the 1980s and 1990s.

"And that doesn't mean… Like if I was to go out there and say, ‘who would I want to watch?’ Yep, I think Roger Federer is obviously the nicest player to watch. He's the most talented, makes the game look effortless. And he’s like the Michael Jordan of tennis. Without Roger would there have been a Novak? Would there have been a Nadal? Something to chase," he opined.

Nick Kyrgios: "Novak Djokovic goes into every event, in my eyes, as a favorite"

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic has won a record 10 titles at the Australian Open and is one short of equalling the record at both the Wimbledon Championships and US Open.

While Rafael Nadal has established his dominance at the French Open, it is hard to bet against the Serb adding to his three titles in Paris while the Spanaird's struggles with injuries continue.

Nick Kyrgios believes that Djokovic will continue to win Majors and go into all tournaments as the favorite until someone starts beating the Serb regularly at the highest level.

"I think he wins at least another three or four Grand Slams. I'm guessing he'll win a couple more 500s, Masters events. He'll get there," Kyrgios said.

"Until I start seeing a player beating him consistently at the Slams and at events… Sinner had a couple of good wins against him at Davis Cup and then at the ATP Finals, but until he starts losing consecutive Slams and he starts to look like he's slowing down and there's a couple bad beat downs, he goes into every event, in my eyes, as a favorite," Kyrgios added.

Djokovic is currently competing at the Melbourne Major, where he has reached the fourth round with wins against Dino Prizmic, Alexei Popyrin, and Tomas Martin Etcheverry. He will face Adrian Mannarino in the fourth round on Monday, January 22.

