"The job is not finished until I lift the trophy" - Novak Djokovic 'thrilled' to play another Grand Slam final at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic doesn't want to look too far ahead despite beating Jannik Sinner on Friday to reach a fifth straight Wimbledon final.

Djokovic is now into a record 35th Grand Slam singles final, breaking a tie with Chris Evert. He is into his tenth Major final in 12 appearances and his third straight this year.

In a rematch of the pair's five-set quarterfinal from last year, it was the Serb who made the brighter start, pocketing the opener for the loss of just three games. With a 6-4 set, Djokovic took control of the match as he moved to within a set of the final.

A competitive third set ensued, where the World No. 2 had to save two set points on serve and a hindrance call for a grunt to beat Sinner. In his post-match press conference, he made no secret of his quest to prioritize Grand Slams

"Well, it's no secret that Grand Slams are the highest priority for me, the highest goals on my priority list. Every time I start the season, I want to peak at these four tournaments. I try to organise my schedule, training schedule, and my preparation weeks, and all the tournaments, according to these priorities," he said.

Sending out an ominous warning, the 'thrilled' Serbian said that he has his eyes on the Wimbledon trophy.

"For me, I feel that the job is not finished until I lift the trophy - hopefully - and play in the finals of a Grand Slam. I put myself, again, in that position. Of course, I'm very thrilled," he added.

Djokovic will take on Carlos Alcaraz in the final on Sunday as he eyes a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title and 24th Grand Slam overall.

"This is the most anticipated final" - Novak Djokovic ahead of Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz

Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic has been on a dominant run at Wimbledon this year, dropping just two sets en route to his ninth final - fifth straight - at the grasscourt Major. In fact, the Serbian hasn't lost at SW19 in 34 matches since the 2017 quarterfinals against Tomas Berdych.

Nevertheless, he next faces an opponent - Carlos Alcaraz - who's on a hot streak of his own on grass. The 20-year-old beat Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the other semifinal to reach his first Wimbledon final.

Having won his maiden grasscourt title at Queen's three weeks ago, the young Spaniard has won 11 straight matches on the surface to book a dream final with Djokovic. The Serb acknowledged as much, saying:

"This is probably the most anticipated finals I guess from the beginning of the tournament, from most of the people. Alcaraz, myself... It will be his first finals in Wimbledon."

The World No. 1 ranking will be on the line as well when the two heavyweights clash in the title match on Sunday, July 16.

