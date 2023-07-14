"The match the whole world wants to see" - Tennis fans react to Carlos Alcaraz setting up Novak Djokovic clash in Wimbledon final

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to book a place in the finals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The World No. 1 ended Medvedev's dream run at Wimbledon in just under two hours, as the former comfortably sealed his victory with the final score of 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 favoring the Spaniard. Sunday's (July 16) mouth-watering clash will be Alcaraz's maiden Wimbledon final and the second Grand Slam final of his career.

Carlos Alcaraz, who is on an 11-match winning streak on grass, will take on Novak Djokovic in the final of the tournament in London. During their last meeting, at the French Open semifinals, the Serbian emerged victorious, with the Spaniard suffering an injury midmatch.

Tennis fans have reacted to the 20-year-old's win and expressed their excitement about the upcoming high-voltage summit clash between the top two seeds of the tournament.

A fan stated that this is the best lineup for the men's final at Wimbledon.

"Best possible outcome for the men’s tournament. Biggest challenge for Djokovic, chance at redemption for Alcaraz."

Tennis fans continued to hype up Sunday's final and even hoped Alcaraz would be fit for an even better match.

"The match the whole world wants to see. I hope Alcaraz does not have a cramp this time, so no excuse"

Fans also heaped praise on the Spaniard, reflecting on his playing style.

"Unbelievable beautiful tennis @carlosalcaraz plays! ..he might become the most complete player ever ..he does everything perfect ..serve, base line, at the net, volley, drop shots, slices ..never seen this before on such a young age."

Fans couldn't contain their excitement about the final, with some even claiming that Alcaraz could beat Djokovic in the final.

"Carlos Alcaraz is seriously good. And at such a young age. He can beat Djokovic on Sunday."

Below are a few more fan reactions:

Aadarsh @AlcarazSzn I know Carlos is expected to do all this. Everyone could see him making the final despite a very tough draw



But still it’s not normal at all to be this good at this age. His only real challenge is the statistically greatest player of all time



Crazy to witness it from start 🫶

Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with Novak Djokovic in the final

Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Carlos Alcaraz will take on heavyweight Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Sunday, July 16. The Spaniard beat Medvedev to qualify for his maiden Wimbledon final.

Earlier in the day, the 23-time Grand Slam winner defeated Jannik Sinner in straight sets to book his place in the final for the ninth time in his career. The four-time defending champion will be looking to equal Roger Federer and Margaret Court's records of winning the most Wimbledon titles (8) and the most Grand Slam singles titles (24), respectively.

Carlos Alcaraz and Djokovic's head-to-head is also tied 1-1. The duo met for the first time in 2022 at the Madrid Open. Up against the Serbian in the semifinals, the 2022 US Open winner beat him.

