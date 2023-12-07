"The new Roger Federer/Rafael Nadal": Tennis fans react to Patrick Mouratoglou predicting Jannik Sinner having better 2024 season than Carlos Alcaraz

Tennis fans recently reacted to Patrick Mouratoglou's prediction that Jannik Sinner will outshine Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 season.

Sinner and Alcaraz are developing a nice little rivalry on the court. They have crossed paths seven times, with the Italian emerging victorious in four encounters, while the Spaniard has claimed three wins.

In the recently concluded 2023 season, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz faced each other three times at the Indian Wells Masters, Miami Open, and China Open. Alcaraz managed to secure a triumph over the World No. 4 only at Indian Wells, while Sinner triumphed in the remaining two matches.

Recently, tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou stated that Sinner's year-end performance has proven that he is ready to perform at the highest level. Despite Carlos Alcaraz boasting a superior record, Mouratoglou firmly believes that Jannik Sinner possesses the necessary skills and mindset to confront challenges head-on.

"I think with Jannik [Sinner], with what he’s done at the end of 2023 will be 100% ready to perform at the highest level," Mouratoglou said in an Instagram post.

"Jannik when he came on tour and he started to win a lot, he had a game that was based on his number one quality which is staying close to the baseline, taking the ball early, playing very fast."

Mouratoglou also stated that the World No. 4 is making significant changes in his game which will ensure that he has a better 2024 season compared to Carlos Alcaraz.

"The last 2-3 years I think that Jannik has developed a lot of other things," he added. "I see him playing better and stronger than Carlos next year."

Tennis fans reacted to Patrick Mouratoglou's comments. They took to social media to share their opinions.

One fan pointed out that the comparison between Alcaraz's performances to Sinner's and vice versa will likely continue throughout their careers, similar to the rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"I’m sure tomorrow someone will predict Alcaraz to outperform Sinner and this will continue ad infinitum, the new Federer/Nadal," a fan posted on Reddit.

Another fan expressed that it is surprising to witness the premature dismissal of Carlos Alcaraz before the start of the upcoming season, despite his impressive performance in 2023.

"Lot of people writing Alcaraz off for the past few weeks..." the fan posted.

Jannik Sinner on facing Carlos Alcaraz: "Both of us obviously hate losing, especially against each other"

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner has previously stated that whenever he faces Carlos Alcaraz, the two consistently push each other to their limits. Their shared desire to win and their aversion to losing, particularly against one another, intensify their rivalry.

Despite their fierce on-court battles, Sinner emphasized that he and Alcaraz maintain a strong friendship off the court.

"Every time when I play against him, I feel like we both try and push ourselves to the limit," Jannik Sinner told atptour.com.

"Both of us obviously hate losing, especially against each other. We have a very good relationship off court. I feel like we are good friends, but still on court you feel a little bit nervous because you want to win. You hate losing."

Sinner stated that it was a "huge pleasure" to share a court with the Spaniard. He also looks forward to competing against other top players as it provides an insight into his weaknesses, allowing him to address and work on them.

"We both are very young, and we also feel like when we play, many people are watching," he added.

"It’s a mix of everything and it’s obviously a huge pleasure to share the court with him. In this way, I always try to look forward to these matches. I feel when I play against the best players in the world I can really see where to improve, and that is basically my main goal."