Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, expressed disappointment when their plan to skip the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix backfired after Rihanna attended the event.

Celebrities were out in full force at the Formula 1 race at the Las Vegas Street Circuit on Saturday (November 18). Rihanna, Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Gordon Ramsey, Cara Delevingne and Casey Affleck were some of the top stars who grabbed the spotlight at the event.

Taking to social media on Monday, Broomfield stated it was "sick" for the couple to have changed their GP plans and ruined a chance to meet the Barbadian singer.

"Ofcourse we change our plans and skip Vegas F1 just to find out that the QUEEN herself was in attendance... I'm SICK," Broomfield wrote on her Instagram stories.

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Broomfield's Instagram story on Monday

Rihanna exuded glamour at the Grand Prix in a black leather jacket. She was accompanied by her boyfriend and rapper Athelaston Mayers (popularly known as A$AP Rocky).

Bieber was offered the role of waving the chequered flag, which signals the end of the race. Red Bull's Max Verstappen overcame a five-second penalty to beat Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and secure his 18th win of the season.

Meanwhile, Tiafoe and Broomfield were recently spotted at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year party last week. The couple attended the star-studded event in Los Angeles alongside notable stars like Travis Scott, Jacob Elordi, Kim Kardashian and Tom Ford.

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield played Venus Williams in King Richard

Frances Tiafoe and girlfriend Ayan Broomfield at the 2022 Laver Cup Previews

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, portrayed Venus Williams in the tennis scenes of the 2021 biopic King Richard, taking over from actress Saniyya Sidney.

The movie documents the journey of Richard Williams (played by Will Smith) and the early lives of the Williams sisters before their rise to the top of women's tennis.

Reflecting on her shooting days, Broomfield stated it was fun portraying the seven-time Grand Slam champion on the sets.

"I had so much fun shooting the tennis scenes as @venuswilliams for the new movie @kingrichardfilm!" Broomfield wrote in a post back in July last year.

Ayan Broomfield played collegiate tennis at UCLA and was an NCAA doubles champion. She met Tiafoe in 2015 through a mutual friend. While they have been together for the last eight years, they disclosed their relationship only in 2018.