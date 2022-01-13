"The question is: who was the bad guy? The general public thinks Novak Djokovic" - Boris Becker 

Six-time Grand Slam champion and Novak Djokovic's former coach Boris Becker recently spoke about the Serb's controversies in Melbourne. The World No. 1 has been embroiled in controversy ever since his arrival in Melbourne with his visa and vaccination status.

Upon his arrival in Melbourne, Djokovic's medical exemption was questioned by Australian authorities, who attempted to cancel his visa. After a federal court ruled in his favour, the Serb announced his intentions to play at the event.

I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. 👇 https://t.co/iJVbMfQ037

Becker pointed out that while there were multiple parties at fault for generating this controversy, the public has put the blame on the World No. 1 alone. He also drew attention to the fact that several players had asked for a "special permit", and five of them, including Djokovic, received one.

"A lot went wrong," Becker told Eurosport. The question is: who was the bad guy? The general public thinks Novak Djokovic."

"26 players from the main field asked the tournament director and the state of Victoria for a special permit. Five of these 26 professionals received one - including Novak," he added.

Becker, who was the Serb's coach from 2013 to 2016, also criticized the conditions of the Melbourne hotel where the Serb was detained.

"Novak spent five days in a quarantine hotel. Those are modest hotels, but if you are vegan, don't drink normal water and don't have a normal bed at home, that's particularly bad," he said.

"We live in a democracy and you have to allow a different opinion" - Becker on Novak Djokovic's stance on vaccinations

Djokovic (L) and Becker at the 2019 Laureus Awards

Over the past year, Djokovic has remained firm in his stance of not revealing his vaccination status. Becker defended the Serb's stance, claiming that an athlete's medical information should remain private.

"It is a personal decision to publish your medical file. Everyone has to decide for himself. It must not become a law that you tell strangers: 'I had this two years ago and three years ago that and last week that! ' It's a personal decision and a bit of privacy has to be allowed," the German said. "It is his right and his decision."

During his immigration interview in Melbourne, Novak Djokovic has confirmed he is unvaccinated. Becker defended the Serb's right to make a choice in the matter.

"We live in a democracy and you have to allow a different opinion," the 48-year-old said. "He is against the vaccination and many millions of young people are the same opinion. They (those who don't get vaccinated) are not killers, cheaters, or bad people."

