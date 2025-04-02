"The most stressed I have seen Rafael Nadal" - Fans amused by Spaniard's passionate reactions during Real Madrid win

Rafael Nadal's passionate reactions during Real Madrid's thrilling comeback against Real Sociedad in the semifinal of the Copa Del Rey have sparked amusing reactions from tennis fans. Many joked about how the Spaniard now understood how they felt watching him play.

Ad

Nadal attended the second leg of Real Madrid and Real Sociedad at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Los Blancos headed into the match with a 1-0 lead, which was nullified by Ander Barrenetxea in the 16th minute. However, Endrick took the lead back in the 30th minute. Late into the second half, in the 72nd and 80th minutes, a David Alaba own goal and a Mikel Oyarzabal goal put Sociedad level.

Aurelin Tchouameni's 86th-minute goal seemed to have closed the deal for Madrid, however, the resilient Sociedad yet again leveled the tie in the 93rd minute with another Oyarzabal goal. However, just like always, it was Real Madrid who scored at the 115th minute with an Antonio Rudiger header to book their spot in the final.

Ad

Trending

The 22-time Major champion, who is a die-hard Real Madrid fan, let out a burst of emotions after watching the Rudiger goal and then sat down in relief, expressing how he got rid of the stress.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans were amused to watch the tennis legend in such a state and reacted to it on X. One fan said:

"This is the most stressed I have seen Rafa," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan joked:

"Why are they stressing my man 💪 😂😂😂," the fan joked.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another added:

"Exactly how I felt watching some of his matches - welcome to the stress club Rafa," the fan quipped.

Here are some other reactions from tennis fans.

"@realmadrid what did you do to my goat???" a fan questioned.

"Now you know how it felt watching you!" a fan joked.

"Whenever don Perez decides to retire ; Rafa should take over the reins at RMFC," a fan opined.

Ad

Interestingly, Nadal has expressed his desire to succeed Florentino Perez as the next club President.

"I would like to be President of Real Madrid" - Rafael Nadal expresses his desire to succeed Florentino Perez

Rafael Naal and Florentino Perez - Source: Getty

During his appearance on Moviestar Plus+ in 2023, Rafael Nadal expressed his desire to succeed Florentino Perez as the next President of Real Madrid, however, he was in no hurry since Perez was doing the best job possible.

Ad

"Yes, I would like to be President of Real Madrid," the Spaniard said. "But at the moment there's nothing to say, because we have the best possible president. Afterwards, life takes many turns and you have to consider whether you are capable of certain things."

Now that the 38-year-old is enjoying his life after retiring from tennis, he has been exploring other ventures outside of the sport. Interestingly, his uncle Toni believed that if offered, Nadal would immediately take up the Club Director position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here