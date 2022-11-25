"The team that has my eye is definitely Djokovic and the Falcons" - Nick Kyrgios hopes to make a mark at World Tennis League in Dubai

Nick Kyrgios wrapped up his 2022 season following his 2022 ATP Finals group stage exit. The 27-year-old will next be in action in a couple of exhibition tournaments in December ahead of his 2023 campaign.

The World Tennis League (WTL) is one event that the Australian is set to take part in. It is set to commence on December 19 in Dubai.

Kyrgios is part of Team Eagles, alongside WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia, Canadian Bianca Adreescu, Rohan Bopanna, and Andreas Seppi.

The 27-year-old posted a video on social media on Friday to share his excitement about the same.

"I cannot wait to be part of the WTL. The team that has my eye is definitely Novak and the Falcons. I can't wait to come against them and I can guarantee an Eagles win. But for now, all tie," he expressed.

The Citi Open champion expressed his excitement at taking part in a team event and hoped to emerge victorious at the tournament.

"I thrive and have so much fun in a team environment. Can't wait to meet my team and see if we can accomplish during the week," Kyrgios asserted.

The World No. 22 acknowledged the importance of an exhibition tournament like the WTL and how much the fans benefit from it, saying:

"An event like this for the fans is so important. We have fan interactions, the ability to see female and male athletes come together and achieve something, is really really cool."

"You know I gotta get the bag" - Nick Kyrgios hopes to win big in exhibition tournaments in Saudi Arabia and Dubai

Nick Kyrgios in action at the 2022 US Open

Nick Kyrgios will take part in the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia and the World Tennis League in Dubai as he looks to get into good shape ahead of the 2023 season.

With both tournaments set to commence in December, the Australian hoped to make the most of both events in terms of prize money.

"Saudi Arabia and Dubai is all that’s left, you know I gotta get the bag,” Kyrgios wrote alongside a photo of himself on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram story on Tuesday

The official draw for the Diriyah Tennis Cup is set to take place on December 7, while the fixtures of the World Tennis League are already out. The 27-year-old will face off against Felix Auger Aliassime, Novak Djokovic, and Alexander Zverev in his three group-stage matches in Dubai.

