Novak Djokovic recently spoke about his shifting purpose and how his relationship with tennis changed over the course of his career.

Throughout his career, Djokovic has been open about his beliefs and his approach to life. He recently appeared as a guest on British podcaster and life coach Jay Shetty’s ‘On Purpose’ podcast. The Serb opened up about how his ‘interest’ in tennis became his ‘purpose.’

"It was always a passion and love because I really enjoyed playing tennis,” the Serb said on the podcast. "The passion or desire was always there, and the flame was inside. But the purpose, for me, was strongly related to that interest."

The World No. 2 stated that his initial dedication to the sport was based purely on self-interest. Novak Djokovic revealed that it was midway through his career that he realized the value of serving and helping others.

“service as being the biggest priority and the biggest satisfaction, and the biggest purpose in life - that’s something that I started to feel only later. Kind of midway through my career,” he said, mentioning Shetty's encounter with a monk.

“I started to feel, ‘Okay, yes that’s my purpose but it kind of originates from the self-interest. But now, my purpose all of a sudden, is changing form. And now it’s about service,” he added.

The 36-year-old suggested that, while he is at peace in his personal life and has already had a glittering career, he still chooses to compete professionally as it allows him to ‘grow’ and ‘feel’ his emotions.

“I’m still competing professionally because I see it as a platform where I am able to grow. Where I feel that, all the suppressed programs, fears, emotions are surfacing like nowhere else in my life. So, the tennis court, for me, in a way, is a battlefield and a classroom. I do feel that tennis as a whole and as a platform allows me to share with people my passion,” he said.

"I see this as a great responsibility" - Novak Djokovic on using tennis as a platform to inspire young generations

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 French Open

As was evident in Novak Djokovic’s winner’s speech at the 2023 French Open, the Serb has always tried to lead his life in a way that will inspire young generations.

“I try to always have, in the back of my mind, the amount of young people that are following me; that are watching tennis, and watching every athlete. Athletes are so blessed to have millions and billions of people around the world, following them, idolizing them,” he noted.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion stated that he feels great responsibility when it comes to his influential position.

“I see this as a great responsibility. Purpose is a responsibility as well, if it’s service,” he said.

Djokovic then explained how both self-interest as well as serving others are responsibilities in their own right.

“Even if it’s interest, it’s still a responsibility – It is a responsibility towards yourself. If the purpose originates from service, it’s a responsibility towards yourself and towards others. And, that’s when you fully complete this cycle and that’s why you feel abundance inside,” the Serb said.

Novak Djokovic will try to make tennis history at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The Serb, who is the favorite at the event, will be vying for a record eighth men's singles title and an Open Era first of 24 Major titles.

Ahead of his SW19 appearance, Djokovic will be in action at the Armani Tennis Classic exhibition event at the Hurlingham Club on Thursday, June 29.

