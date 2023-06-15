Rafael Nadal once again won the hearts of tennis fans after he graciously congratulated Novak Djokovic for his recent win during the former's academy graduation.

The Spaniard recently conducted the graduation of his prestigious Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy in Mallorca. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek was also present for the special occasion, as both tennis stars delivered speeches.

Prior to congratulating Swiatek for her fourth Grand Slam title in Paris, the veteran heaped praise on his arch-rival Djokovic and later even turned to social media to once again congratulate the Serbian for surpassing the Spaniard's Grand Slam tally.

"And this one is for you Nole. Congrats Novak Djokovic for Sunday's achievement," Nadal wrote.

The former World No. 1 was also one of the first players to send his message to Djokovic after the latter beat Casper Ruud in the Roland Garros final to win his 23rd Major Crown on June 11.

Fans on social media took pride as they were happy to see the southpaw selflessly congratulating the mighty Serb for his record.

A fan on Twitter called his act "classy."

"Classy Rafa, two legends who respect each other so much is awesome to see," the fan tweeted.

"Classy Rafa, two legends who respect each other so much is awesome to see," the fan tweeted.

Fans were delighted to witness the Mallorcan's courteous behavior and appreciated him for showcasing good sportsmanship.

"This is sportsmanship at the very highest level. It means so much to many people to see that you can be the fiercest of rivals on the court but once the match is over, let’s shake hands and show respect to each other," a user wrote.

"This is sportsmanship at the very highest level. It means so much to many people to see that you can be the fiercest of rivals on the court but once the match is over, let's shake hands and show respect to each other," a user wrote.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner was continuously praised for congratulating his biggest rival on his own special day.

"congratulating his biggest rival publicly TWICE! and even at his own academy’s graduation ceremony the world doesn’t deserve you rafa," another tweet read.

Fans also hoped to see him back on the court again, while they expressed their jubilation at the Spaniard's actions.

"Wow Rafa, I must say, pretty classy. Hopefully see you on the court soon."

Below are a few more fan reactions:

How many times has Rafael Nadal faced Novak Djokovic in his career?

Arguably two of the greatest players of all time, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have faced each other 59 times on the tour — the most among the men. The Serb currently leads 30–29 head-to-head.

The legends squared off against each other for the first time in the 2006 French Open quarterfinals. However, an injury forced the current World No. 1 to retire midway as the Spaniard went on to win the title.

Coincidentally, their last meeting was in a Roland Garros quarterfinal. Nadal once again beat the 36-year-old to advance to the semifinals and eventually win the title.

