"The world's greatest, another Federer record will fall in a few days" - Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic's grueling win over Daniil Medvedev in 2022 ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic won his third match in a row in the ATP Finals round-robin stage, defeating Daniil Medvedev in Turin. The Serb overcame the Russian 6-3, 6-7, 7-6 in a three-hour and 11-minute encounter.

Djokovic is aiming to make further history this week by tying Roger Federer's record of six titles in the year-end tournament. The Serb, who previously won the event in 2015, will next face Taylor Fritz.

In light of this, tennis fans flocked to Twitter to express their delight. One user referred to Djokovic as the GOAT and even paid tribute to Medvedev:

"What a brutal match. That stressed me out. @DjokerNole is & always will be my 🐐 Much respect to @DaniilMedwed," the user wrote.

Another user praised the Serb for having the opportunity to equal Roger Federer's record of six ATP Finals titles, writing:

"The world's greatest. Another Federer record will fall in a few days."

One user noted that by playing this dead rubber match, Djokovic may have jeopardized his prospects against 25-year-old Taylor Fritz in the semifinals. However, they couldn't help but admire the Serb's "warrior mentality."

"He may have ruined his chances against a 13 year younger opponent with an extra day of rest waiting for tomorrow's semis in a dead rubber (time will tell if it was worth it). But, it's hard not to love his warrior's mentality. What a battle!" the user tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions:

"He is an amazing player, I have a lot of respect for him, and what a great battle" - Novak Djokovic on Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.

In his on-court interview, Novak Djokovic reflected on his match against Daniil Medvedev. He stated that even though he knew that the Russian would give him a tough fight, he played well despite struggling in the third set.

"Daniil and I have had some battles in the past and I knew coming into the match today that it was going to be his last match of the season and he wouldn't want to finish with a loss. I started off very well. [I] had chances in the second [set], had some break points but he played very well in those decisive points. He was playing really quick. I didn't fell physically well in the third set, struggled a lot. It is a battle and it is a fight,"Novak Djokovic said.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner then said losing three matches in a row is "not easy" for Medvedev, adding that the Russian is an "amazing" player and that he has a lot of "respect" for him.

"Being able to find the last drop of energy to come back into the match. At 4-5 I managed to read his serve and anticipate well and got myself in a good position. I started off very well in the tie-break. Tough three matches for him, losing 7-6 in the third in all three matches. It is not easy, but he is an amazing player. I have a lot of respect for him and what a great battle," he continued.

