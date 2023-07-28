Ukrainian tennis star Dayana Yastremska has recently expressed her outrage at the WTA for not taking action against Russian Mirra Andreeva. The 16-year-old Andreeva has allegedly shown support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the internet.

Yastremska, who was born and raised in Odesa, Ukraine, has been vocal about her country’s plight since the conflict with Russia escalated.

Andreeva is one of the most promising young talents in women’s tennis. She reached the final of the junior Australian Open in January and made headlines by reaching the third round of the French Open, the fourth round of the Madrid Open, and Wimbledon as a qualifier.

Yastremska posted an Instagram story on Thursday, July 27, in which she accused Andreeva of liking posts that "clearly concerned the atrocities committed to Ukrainians” and demanded that the WTA intervene.

"I wanted to post about a recent situation in Switzerland which I find hardly acceptable. The tennis instances are unfortunately remaining indifferent to the atrocities committed in Ukraine," Yastremska wrote on Instagram.

The Ukrainian then accused Andreeva of liking posts that glorify atrocities against Ukrainians and asks WTA to step in.

"Recently, I asked that sanctions be taken against Mira Andreeva for having liked social media posts that clearly concerned the atrocities committed against Ukrainians and the WTA simply indicated it would not intervene. I am upset but remain committed to fighting for my country, my family and my friends in Ukraine," Yastremska wrote.

"I would like to give special thanks to Switzerland and tournament organizers for their warm reception," she added.

The jokes featuring President Vladimir Putin making fun of Ukraine were shared with the visible handle of Andreeva. A Ukrainian tennis handle shared them on Twitter on Monday, July 24.

Esp when Dayana's sister of the same age spent nights hiding from all the types of missiles Russia used to wipe out her hometown. Oh but sport can't be mixed yeah right pic.twitter.com/lbOQKFpYpa So Yastremska should *simply don’t mind* playing *just a kid* who likes among other things popular putin jokesEsp when Dayana's sister of the same age spent nights hiding from all the types of missiles Russia used to wipe out her hometown. Oh but sport can't be mixed yeah right twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The WTA has not issued any official statement on Dayana Yastremska’s allegations or Mirra Andreeva’s actions yet.

Mirra Andreeva cruises past Dayana Yastremska in Lausanne opener but falls to Anna Bondar in second round

Mirra Andreeva in Wimbledon 2023

The sixth seed and World No. 64 Mirra Andreeva made a strong start to her campaign at the Lausanne Ladies Open, defeating Dayana Yastremska in straight sets (6-0, 6-2) on Monday, July 24.

Yastremska, who previously faced a six-month doping suspension in 2021, struggled to find her rhythm and made 28 unforced errors. The 23-year-old, who reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2019, has now 22-14 win-loss record this season.

Andreeva’s run in Lausanne came to an end on Wednesday (July 26) when she lost to Anna Bondar of Hungary in the second round. World No. 60 Bondar upset the Russian teenager 7-6(3), 6-3 in an hour and 36 minutes.

Mirra Andreeva's doubles campaign also came to an end on the same day when the Russian and her compatriot Erika Andreeva lost to British duo Ali Collins and Freya Christie, 6-1, 6-4.