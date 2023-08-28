Maria Sakkari could not hold back her tears following her first-round exit at this year's US Open earlier on Monday (28 August). The Greek's emotional breakdown was a heartbreaking sight for the tennis community, who were very much concerned about the former World No. 3's mental wellbeing.

Sakkari was far from her best during her first-round match against Rebeka Masarova of Spain, losing 4-6, 4-6 to suffer her third consecutive first-round defeat at a Major tournament. The Greek was deeply distraught as she answered the media's questions after the match and eventually broke down in tears towards the end of the press conference.

Fans on social media sympathized with Maria Sakkari's raw emotions. One fan even insisted that the World No. 8 should have been excused from her press conference duties following her exit from Flushing Meadows.

"They should be relieved of a presser after a loss. It's their private emotions they are putting up in front of all these people, it's not fair,' they wrote.

A few fans also encouraged Sakkari to take a break from the sport in a bid to refresh herself and take care of her mental health.

"Another example of a player that needs to take a break from the tour. This is unhealthy," one fan wrote.

"Omg these pictures, but yeah girl, take a break for the rest of the year and figure things out, new team, I'd say," another fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from the tennis community on social media:

Maria Sakkari has failed to go past the third round in her last seven Major tournaments

Maria Sakkari lost in the first round of this year's French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open

Maria Sakkari's results, particularly in Grand Slams, since the 2021 US Open have been far from noteworthy. The Greek has failed to reach the second week in her last seven outings at Majors.

More concerningly, she is currently on a four-match losing streak in Slams, with her last Slam win coming in the second round of the Australian Open at the start of the year. The 28-year-old has also lost all six of her finals on the WTA Tour during this period.

Sakkari herself is considered taking a break from tennis in order to recoup herself mentally, saying after her 2023 US Open exit:

"I don't know what I'm going to do, I really don't know... Maybe I should take a break, I'm suffering on the pitch. I can't make a decision now, it's hard. I don't have a clear mind."