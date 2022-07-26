"There's absolutely nothing to suggest Covid shot is making anybody safer, much less young healthy athletes like Novak Djokovic; he needs to be here playing; it's indefensible - OutKick founder Clay Travis

OutKick founder Clay Travis reiterated his bewilderment that a fit athlete like Novak Djokovic is not allowed to play in the US Open, as he's not vaccinated against COVID-19. He added that there's no evidence to suggest that getting the vaccine reduces the chances of contracting the virus.

Djokovic won his 21st Major title at Wimbledon two weeks ago. However, his participation at the US Open next month appears unlikely, as the US requires evidence of COVID-19 vaccination for all foreign arrivals. That's something the Serb doesn't have or intends to do.

The US Open has ruled out seeking an exemption for any player, virtually ruling Djokovic out of the tournament unless the entry rules to the US change. Interestingly, the Serb played at Flushing Meadows last year without being vaccinated - at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic was far worse than it's now.

In his podcast, Travis said that not allowing Djokovic to play at the US Open this year doesn't make any sense.

"Novak Djokovic played last year in the US Open even though he didn't get a COVID shot," said Travis. "We know the COVID shot doesn't stop or prevent you from having COVID. In fact, there are arguments out there that the COVID shot can make you more likely to get COVID."

He added that the Covid vaccine is putting young healthy athletes like Djokovic at risk of contracting the virus.

"The existing data right now suggests that not only does the COVID shot not work, they may be doing more harm, especially to young and healthy people if they hadn't got the COVID shot at all," said Travis. "So why in the world is the United States not allowing Novak Djokovic to come to the United States. Why in the world are they not allowing him to play?"

Clay Travis @ClayTravis Novak Djokovic played last year in the US Open without the covid shot. This year we know the covid shot is essentially worthless for young, healthy people and he’s not eligible to play? Totally nonsensical. Novak Djokovic played last year in the US Open without the covid shot. This year we know the covid shot is essentially worthless for young, healthy people and he’s not eligible to play? Totally nonsensical. https://t.co/zNS2Y6H1Xz

He concluded by saying that it beggars belief that there's a COVID-19 vaccination requirement to play the US Open when the vaccine doesn't make anybody safer.

"To be able to play in the US Open, the fact that we have a Covid shot requirement, even though there is absolutely nothing out there that would suggest that this Covid shot is making anybody safer, much less young healthy athletes like Novak Djokovic," said Travis. "He needs to be here playing. It's indefensible."

Interestingly, unvaccinated US players are allowed to play the US Open. The rule only applies to unvaccinated foreign players, which has attracted widespread criticism.

What Clay Travis said about Novak Djokovic's US Open participation in his earlier podcast

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning Wimbledon 2022 men's singles title.

In an earlier podcast, Clay Travis had said that not allowing Novak Djokovic to play at the US Open is an 'absolute mockery of science'.

With the worst of the pandemic seemingly over and countries relaxing their COVID-19 rules, the US not allowing the reigning Wimbledon champion to play the US Open goes beyond comprehension.

"There should be no COVID restrictions whatsoever at this point in time for any athlete playing any sport anywhere in the country, and, I believe, anywhere in the world," said Travis. "And the fact that we are not allowing Djokovic the opportunity to travel to America to play the US Open is an absolute mockery of science, and it is indefensible."

It remains to be seen how the Novak Djokovic saga evolves in the next few days. The US Open starts on August 29.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far