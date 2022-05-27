There's tarnishing your legacy and then there's giving your unsolicited opinion about a woman of color's choices: Tennis fans criticize Martina Navratilova over comments on Naomi Osaka's Wimbledon participation

Martina Navratilova recently landed in hot water with tennis fans for her comments on Naomi Osaka's participation in the upcoming Wimbledon Championships. With the tournament not awarding ranking points this year, the Japanese had expressed doubts over her presence at the event during her press conference at the French Open.

Osaka pointed out that she was more concerned about her ranking at the moment, meaning that her primary focus now is on events where she stands to gain points. The four-time Grand Slam champion is not the only player with that view, with many players echoing a similar sentiment.

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast Matherine report that Osaka:



- did not criticise the decision to remove ranking points but said she's really rankings motivated & playing Wimbledon for no points might not make sense for her



- mentioned she has incurred injuries on grass before & is a bit scared of it Matherine report that Osaka:- did not criticise the decision to remove ranking points but said she's really rankings motivated & playing Wimbledon for no points might not make sense for her- mentioned she has incurred injuries on grass before & is a bit scared of it

But appearing in a recent interview with the ever-controversial Piers Morgan, Navratilova came out strongly against the former World No. 1's statements. Waxing lyrical about the history of Wimbledon, the 18-time Major winner claimed that she did not understand how players can think of not playing such a prestigious tournament.

Furthermore, the American remarked that she would love to sit down with Osaka and explain what Wimbledon means to the majority of the tennis world, a statement that did not sit well with tennis fans on social media.

Many users saw it as condescending of Navratilova to talk down to the 24-year-old in such a manner, while others denounced the 65-year-old for trying to control the personal decisions of a "woman of color" on the rise.

"There's tarnishing your legacy and then there's going on Piers Morgan to give your unsolicited opinion about a woman of color's choices," one account wrote.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis There's tarnishing your legacy and then there's going on Piers Morgan to give your unsolicited opinion about a woman of color's choices... There's tarnishing your legacy and then there's going on Piers Morgan to give your unsolicited opinion about a woman of color's choices...

Milka Randjelovic @Milka_Ran @PiersUncensored @Martina @piersmorgan Oh Martina, how I loved thee. You were a great player, you were even great on Will & Grace. I thought you were funny and charming. But this? Bashing random players for this and that and judging them when they exist in a world so different from yours...not cool. Not. Cool. At. All @PiersUncensored @Martina @piersmorgan Oh Martina, how I loved thee. You were a great player, you were even great on Will & Grace. I thought you were funny and charming. But this? Bashing random players for this and that and judging them when they exist in a world so different from yours...not cool. Not. Cool. At. All

"This isn't a surprise to anyone that has followed Martina. Going on Piers Morgan to criticize Naomi Osaka? Hmmmmmm," another fan posted.

"Why are white people in a black woman's business like... get hobby or something..." one user tweeted.

"We all know Naomi Osaka is trying to build her ranking back up from top 50, so clearly in this part of her career points matter. Literally anyone in tennis knows this?! Especially if she wants to be seeded for USO," another user posted.

Naomi Nozomi @Naomi_Nozomi



Jack Edward @ontheline_jack



Naomi Osaka's best result at Wimbledon has been reaching the third round

Naomi Osaka has made only three main draw appearances at Wimbledon to date, with her best result being a third-round finish. The former World No. 1 achieved the feat in 2017 and 2018. In the former, Osaka fell to 10th seed Venus Williams as an unseeded player, while she fell to 11th seed Angeligue Kerber in 2018 as the 18th seed.

In 2019, the four-time Grand Slam champion was seeded second but exited in the very first round, losing to Yulia Puntintseva. The Japanese's decision to skip the tournament therefore makes a lot of sense, since she can focus her entire attention on the US Open instead.

Osaka is wildly more successful at Flushing Meadows, where she has won the title twice -- in 2018 and 2020. With enough ranking points, the 24-year-old might even be seeded at the tournament this year, thus increasing her chances of a fairly easy draw.

