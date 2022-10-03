"These a**holes did absolutely nothing to support Novak Djokovic when it came to actually playing in their tournament" - Tennis fans fuming after US Open congratulates Serb on Tel Aviv win

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic had a great week at the Tel Aviv Open, winning the 89th ATP singles title of his career. A straight-sets win over Marin Cilic on Sunday made him the first player to win ATP titles on all three surfaces this season.

The official Twitter page of the US Open was quick to congratulate Djokovic on his victory. The Serb was barred from participating at the US Major last month due to his unvaccinated status and his fans on Twitter were quick to make their displeasure known.

Former radio host and filmmaker John Ziegler severely criticized the organizers of the US Open, saying they did nothing to support Djokovic.

"These assholes, who did absolutely nothing to support Novak Djokovic (who had just won Wimbledon) when it came to actually playing in their tournament, REALLY ought to sit this one out. BTW, has Moderna re-signed as one of their top sponsors yet?" Ziegler tweeted.

Another user slammed the US Open's tweet, saying they didn't have any dignity.

"You have absolutely 0 dignity. #ModernaOpen," they wrote.

One user tweeted just two words:

"The audacity."

Below are a few more reactions:

"Each tournament corresponds to a category and has an importance, but my goal remains the same: to win titles" - Novak Djokovic on playing an ATP 250 tournament

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Tel Aviv Open

Novak Djokovic played a near flawless match in the Tel Aviv Open final, beating Croatia's Marin Cilic, 6-3, 6-4. The Serb won 89% of his first-serve points, smashing 21 winners, including seven aces.

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole 🏼 Thank you to 🏼



📸: Jack Guez Very happy to win this new title!🏼 Thank you to @telavivopen and all the fans for the amazing support and reception that my team and I received during this week in Israel📸: Jack Guez Very happy to win this new title! 🏆❤️😄🙌🏼 Thank you to @telavivopen and all the fans for the amazing support and reception that my team and I received during this week in Israel 🙏🏼❤️📸: Jack Guez https://t.co/NAhblqxh7m

At the post-match press conference, Djokovic was asked about his views on playing an ATP 250 tournament and what it meant to him. The former World No. 1 responded by saying that no matter where he was playing, his main objective was to win the title.

"It is true that each tournament corresponds to a category and has an importance, but my goal remains the same: to win titles," he said. "Wherever it is, I am always happy to have the team I have and to see myself prepared to compete to add new victories, fight to lift trophies."

Djokovic added that he had "extra motivation" to do well in Tel Aviv and was grateful for the support he received.

"This week I think I have displayed a high level of tennis, I had an extra motivation to do well in this place, the people here have been very close and have behaved very well with me. I hope that all this will help me in the coming weeks,” he said.

