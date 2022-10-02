"These oldies think they're anywhere close to Djokovic when it comes to their place in tennis history, no shame" - Tennis fans slam Chris Evert for undermining Novak Djokovic-Rafael Nadal rivalry

Novak Djokovic recently spoke about his epic rivalry with Rafael Nadal, stating that the pair have played each other more times than any other rivalry in tennis history.

“Everyone is my rival, whoever I step out on court against. But when it comes to who is my biggest rival, then it’s Nadal without a doubt. He is still there. We played more matches against each other than any other rivalry in the history of tennis. And I hope that we will play many more times, it’s exciting for us and for tennis," Djokovic was quoted as saying in his press conference in Tel Aviv by tennis365.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have locked horns on 59 occasions, which is the most in men's tennis in the Open Era. However, Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova squared off a whopping 80 times.

Evert responded to Djokovic's statement by simply tweeting: "Oops."

Several of Djokovic's fans, however, were not happy with Evert and took to Twitter to criticize her, with one stating that the American had "no shame."

"These oldies think they're anywhere close to Djokovic when it comes to their place in tennis history. You're attempting to insult the greatest tennis player of all time. No shame," the angry tweet read.

N!h!t @S___P_D



You're attempting to insult the greatest tennis player of all time. No shame. Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert twitter.com/stevebarker196… Oops…🤔🤭 Oops…🤔🤭😉 twitter.com/stevebarker196… These oldies think they're anywhere close to Djokovic when it comes to their place in tennis history.You're attempting to insult the greatest tennis player of all time. No shame. twitter.com/ChrissieEvert/… These oldies think they're anywhere close to Djokovic when it comes to their place in tennis history. You're attempting to insult the greatest tennis player of all time. No shame. twitter.com/ChrissieEvert/…

One fan saw Evert's tweet as a means of inserting herself into men's sport and called it "annoying."

"This thing women athletes do these days with inserting themselves into men's sport is just damn annoying. Thats how they got on Graeme's back when he was talking about MEN'S football, and now these ones are getting on Novak's back when he's talking about MEN'S tennis," the tweet read.

Bysö Robyn Fenty @hawt_red



Thats how they got on Graeme's back when he was talking about MEN'S football, and now these ones are getting on Novak's back when he's talking about MEN'S tennis. Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert twitter.com/stevebarker196… Oops…🤔🤭 Oops…🤔🤭😉 twitter.com/stevebarker196… This thing women athletes do these days with inserting themselves into men's sport is just damn annoying.Thats how they got on Graeme's back when he was talking about MEN'S football, and now these ones are getting on Novak's back when he's talking about MEN'S tennis. twitter.com/ChrissieEvert/… This thing women athletes do these days with inserting themselves into men's sport is just damn annoying. Thats how they got on Graeme's back when he was talking about MEN'S football, and now these ones are getting on Novak's back when he's talking about MEN'S tennis. twitter.com/ChrissieEvert/…

Another fan pointed out that Djokovic was referring to rivalries on the ATP tour.

"Oop ... when did Martina and Chris played on ATP tour.. Novak was asked about his rivals in players today and he mentioned only Nadal is is his main rival and others are just rivals . Nothing to do with WTA. Chris could be a bit lack of ..... and need to find the roots of it," the fan wrote.

Djoker Sam @Djokertzang @ChrissieEvert Oop ... when did Martina and Chris played on ATP tour🤪... Novak was asked about his rivals in players today and he mentioned only Nadal is is his main rival and others are just rivals . Nothing to do with WTA. Chris could be a bit lack of ..... and need to find the roots of it. @ChrissieEvert Oop ... when did Martina and Chris played on ATP tour🤪... Novak was asked about his rivals in players today and he mentioned only Nadal is is his main rival and others are just rivals . Nothing to do with WTA. Chris could be a bit lack of ..... and need to find the roots of it.

Here are a few more reactions:

rina ³³ رينا @rinadjoker no one knows who you are, y’all are nothing compared to novak and rafa. sit this one out @ChrissieEvert even Djokovic forgot about you, that’s how memorable you are to tennis historyno one knows who you are, y’all are nothing compared to novak and rafa. sit this one out @ChrissieEvert even Djokovic forgot about you, that’s how memorable you are to tennis history 😭no one knows who you are, y’all are nothing compared to novak and rafa. sit this one out 😃

LaidBackBear @bear_laid @ChrissieEvert Women could play 100 matches against each others and it would still pale against the duels the big 3 had vs each other. These 3 played so many memorable Bo5 (!!) Matches and they play on a whole other level anyways, cause they are men and men play better tennis. A simple truth. @ChrissieEvert Women could play 100 matches against each others and it would still pale against the duels the big 3 had vs each other. These 3 played so many memorable Bo5 (!!) Matches and they play on a whole other level anyways, cause they are men and men play better tennis. A simple truth.

The funny side of Serbian sports @FunnySerbian besides you guys were nothing compared to Djoko - Nadal rivalry 🥹 @ChrissieEvert Get back in line .. no one was even thinking about youbesides you guys were nothing compared to Djoko - Nadal rivalry 🥹 @ChrissieEvert Get back in line .. no one was even thinking about you 😂😂😂 besides you guys were nothing compared to Djoko - Nadal rivalry 🥹

Milka R. @Milka_Ran @ChrissieEvert Chris, of all the things you could have commented on, used your platform for, you chose this? Wow! @ChrissieEvert Chris, of all the things you could have commented on, used your platform for, you chose this? Wow!

Moni @Ronaldo1936 @ChrissieEvert That oops moment when Chrissie evert thinks she/martina are even 1% close to Djokovic/Nadal matches. Secondly any sane/normal person will understand that he was talking about mens tennis @ChrissieEvert That oops moment when Chrissie evert thinks she/martina are even 1% close to Djokovic/Nadal matches. Secondly any sane/normal person will understand that he was talking about mens tennis

Severus Brave @severusbrave @ChrissieEvert He is a man! It is implied he talks about men’s tennis! Get a grip! @ChrissieEvert He is a man! It is implied he talks about men’s tennis! Get a grip!

Novak Djokovic will face Marin Cilic in the final of the Tel Aviv Open

Novak Djokovic reached the final of the Tel Aviv Open

Novak Djokovic will face Marin Cilic in the final of the Tel Aviv Open on Sunday after beating Roman Safiullin in straight sets. The Serb will aim to win his third title of the season after winning the Rome Masters and Wimbledon.

Cilic beat Constant Lestienne, also in straight sets, to make his first final of the year. The veteran Croat is enjoying a resurgence this season and is playing at a high level.

Djokovic leads the head-to-head between the two players 18-2.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far