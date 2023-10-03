"They attacked Novak Djokovic & Andy Murray by saying there were no valid replacements" - Jannik Sinner's ex-coach urges patience with young players

Italian tennis coach Riccardo Piatti has urged patience with young players like Holger Rune, Jannik Sinner and others, calling on fans to not declare that a player is a failure after just one or two failed tournaments.

In addition to coaching Sinner in his formative years, Piatti has also coached the likes of Milos Raonic and Richard Gasquet. The most famous of his proteges, however, is 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

The Italian mentored Djokovic for a brief period between 2005 and 2006, following which they had to part ways because of his inability to work full-time with the World No. 1.

Speaking in a recent interview with Corriere dello Sport, Piatti recalled how Djokovic, then under his tutelage, and three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray, then playing his third Grand Slam ever, were criticised after falling in the first round of the 2006 Australian Open.

But now that they have become tennis legends in their own regard, Riccardo Piatti believes that the same patience has to be extended to current Next Gen players as well.

"Whoever rejects a player does so more out of ignorance than anything else. Anyone who knows how to build a player is aware of the necessary stages. When I followed Djokovic, I remember an Australian Open where both he and Murray lost in the first round."

"They attacked them by saying that there were no valid replacements, but I would say that in retrospect both were excellent replacements," Piatti said.

Andy Murray: "I don't think Novak Djokovic is going to stop at 24 titles"

Andy Murray, meanwhile, is of the opinion that Novak Djokovic will win a few more Slams before hanging up his racquet eventually, solidifying his case for being the greatest tennis player of all-time even further.

The Serb won his 24th Major at the US Open this year, beating Daniil Medvedev in the final. The World No. 1 now has the most Grand Slam titles of any player, male or female, in the Open Era, and is tied with Margaret Court when it comes to overall tennis history.

"I don't think he's going to stop at 24 titles but you never know how long it will last. Physically, motivation, whether someone like Alcaraz improves - he's an amazing player Alcaraz, he's brilliant, but to do what Novak is doing on a consistent basis is different,” he said

