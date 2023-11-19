Novak Djokovic has attributed his significant confidence boost during his 2023 ATP Finals semifinal clash against Carlos Alcaraz to the presence of his children, Stefan and Tara.

Djokovic dominated his match against Alcaraz, winning 6-3, 6-2 and inching closer to winning the prestigious year-end championships title for the record seventh time in his career. The Serb will square off against home favorite Jannik Sinner in a blockbuster title clash on Sunday, November 19.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion's children passionately cheered him on during the 88-minute long encounter, having arrived in Turin to support their father in the final stages of the tournament.

Speaking during his on-court interview, Djokovic acknowledged the motivational effect of his children's presence and credited them for providing him with strength during the match.

The World No. 1 also touched upon the difficulties of being away from his children for long periods of time and expressed joy at having them around. The Serb humorously disclosed that Stefan and Tara had taken a few days off school to be in Turin and joked about potentially facing repercussions from their teachers upon their return to Belgrade.

"Yes my children have arrived, they have brought me confidence, they have brought me good motivation, obviously also the strength to fight tonight and to keep pushing. It is obviously a very difficult thing, every parent knows what I am talking about, when you leave the children for a couple of weeks, even months really," Novak Djokovic said (Translated from Italian).

"Now when they are grown up, they will know what I do is a very difficult thing. However, I am very happy that they are here. They have taken one or two days out of school, I hope I won't have the problem as parents when I return to Belgrade," he added.

Novak Djokovic on ATP Finals SF win: "It's a great victory for me, nice to finish the match in two sets"

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic lavished praise on Carlos Alcaraz following their ATP Finals semifinal clash, stating that he had anticipated an intense battle against the Spaniard due to the 20-year-old's 'dynamic' playing style.

"Talking about the game, I knew from the start that it will be a game with a lot of intensity because it's always like that with Carlos. We played four times in the last 18 months. He is one of the most complete players who I have played against in my life, very dynamic, very very fast. He is capable of doing many things on the court. Incredible how he defends, also how he attacks," he said.

Djokovic reflected on his own performance as well and expressed satisfaction with his straight-sets win, having endured three-set thrillers in each of his three group stage matches.

"However, it is a great victory for me. I think the first three matches here I'm here, I think, longer than all the semifinalists. However, it's nice to finish the match in two sets. I really looked to start the match with, let's say a lot of intensity to be aggressive. He had three to four break points all at the start," he continued. "I served well when I had to and yes, more or less, perfect match for me," he added.

