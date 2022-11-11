"They clearly want Nadal to win" - Tennis fans react to scheduling of ATP Finals 2022

The 2022 ATP Finals draw was announced this Thursday, with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic being placed in separate groups. Players in Group Red have a more challenging route to the semifinals, with three former champions - Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Daniil Medvedev - along with Andrey Rublev, forming part of the group.

Additionally, Group Red will play on the second of two matchdays during the round-robin stage, which means they will not have a day off before the semifinals. Meanwhile, Group Green, featuring Nadal, debutants Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime, as well as Casper Ruud, will play their matches on the first matchday of each round-robin stage, getting a day's break before the semifinals.

Tennis fans reacted to the scheduling and the draw, with many feeling that players in Group Green have a bigger advantage than those in Group Red. Others resorted to accusations and conspiracy theories.

"They clearly want Nadal to win," one fan opined on Twitter.

"Group Green will play Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday; Group Red will play Monday, Wednesday and Friday. So not only Group Green is by far the easier one, they'll also get 1 day rest between the last group match and the semifinals. This is hilarious. And not in a good way," another fan expressed.

kr9pton @kr9ptonlul Group Green will play Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday; Group Red will play Monday, Wednesday and Friday.



So not only Group Green is by far the easier one, they'll also get 1 day rest between the last group match and the semifinals.



This is hilarious. And not in a good way. Group Green will play Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday; Group Red will play Monday, Wednesday and Friday.So not only Group Green is by far the easier one, they'll also get 1 day rest between the last group match and the semifinals.This is hilarious. And not in a good way.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to the scheduling of the group stage draw of the 2022 ATP Finals, starting on Sunday:

Darling92 @DD11279128 kr9pton @kr9ptonlul Group Green will play Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday; Group Red will play Monday, Wednesday and Friday.



So not only Group Green is by far the easier one, they'll also get 1 day rest between the last group match and the semifinals.



This is hilarious. And not in a good way. Group Green will play Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday; Group Red will play Monday, Wednesday and Friday.So not only Group Green is by far the easier one, they'll also get 1 day rest between the last group match and the semifinals.This is hilarious. And not in a good way. @atptour make the Group red exhausted on the court. twitter.com/kr9ptonlul/sta… @atptour make the Group red exhausted on the court. twitter.com/kr9ptonlul/sta…

natmenjhart19 @19Menjhart



Green team: Nadal:2 / Ruud:0 / Auger: 4 / Fritz: 0



Red team: Tsitsipas: 4 / Medvedev: 7 / Rublev: 6 / Djokovic: 15



Random draw. 🤔 @gigicat7_ Indoor hard court titles:Green team: Nadal:2 / Ruud:0 / Auger: 4 / Fritz: 0Red team: Tsitsipas: 4 / Medvedev: 7 / Rublev: 6 / Djokovic: 15Random draw. 🤔 @gigicat7_ Indoor hard court titles: Green team: Nadal:2 / Ruud:0 / Auger: 4 / Fritz: 0Red team: Tsitsipas: 4 / Medvedev: 7 / Rublev: 6 / Djokovic: 15Random draw. 🤔

Big2ofTennis @Big2oftennis @kr9ptonlul sorry state of affairs...just like 2021 US open.Djokovic tougher draw and played always last match of each round @kr9ptonlul sorry state of affairs...just like 2021 US open.Djokovic tougher draw and played always last match of each round

AllTheSports @WhatSports10 @kr9ptonlul

That equals it at least somewhat out… @djokerprime I dont understand why at least there’s one match pr group pr day. One group does afternoon match, the other group evening match.That equals it at least somewhat out… @kr9ptonlul @djokerprime I dont understand why at least there’s one match pr group pr day. One group does afternoon match, the other group evening match.That equals it at least somewhat out…

Ritson @RitsonLFC kr9pton @kr9ptonlul Group Green will play Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday; Group Red will play Monday, Wednesday and Friday.



So not only Group Green is by far the easier one, they'll also get 1 day rest between the last group match and the semifinals.



This is hilarious. And not in a good way. Group Green will play Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday; Group Red will play Monday, Wednesday and Friday.So not only Group Green is by far the easier one, they'll also get 1 day rest between the last group match and the semifinals.This is hilarious. And not in a good way. Not into conspiracies much but this is soooo tailor made for Rafa to have the best possible chance at winning twitter.com/kr9ptonlul/sta… Not into conspiracies much but this is soooo tailor made for Rafa to have the best possible chance at winning twitter.com/kr9ptonlul/sta…

SportsTalk @rajeshworld José Morgado @josemorgado #ATPFinals



SUNDAY

11.30am: Arevalo/Rojer-Glasspool/Heliovaara

2pm: Auger Aliassime-Ruud

6.30pm: Ram/Salisbury-Granollers/Zeballos

9pm: Nadal-Fritz



MONDAY

11.30: Kyrgios/Kokkinakis-Koolhof/Skupski

2pm: Medvedev-Rublev

6.30pm: Mektic/Pavic-Dodig/Krajicek

9pm: Djokovic-Tsitsipas SUNDAY11.30am: Arevalo/Rojer-Glasspool/Heliovaara2pm: Auger Aliassime-Ruud6.30pm: Ram/Salisbury-Granollers/Zeballos9pm: Nadal-FritzMONDAY11.30: Kyrgios/Kokkinakis-Koolhof/Skupski2pm: Medvedev-Rublev6.30pm: Mektic/Pavic-Dodig/Krajicek9pm: Djokovic-Tsitsipas #ATPFinalsSUNDAY11.30am: Arevalo/Rojer-Glasspool/Heliovaara2pm: Auger Aliassime-Ruud6.30pm: Ram/Salisbury-Granollers/Zeballos9pm: Nadal-FritzMONDAY11.30: Kyrgios/Kokkinakis-Koolhof/Skupski2pm: Medvedev-Rublev6.30pm: Mektic/Pavic-Dodig/Krajicek9pm: Djokovic-Tsitsipas The schedule is another aspect that could be changed in #ATPFinals . Why should the singles matches be played 7 hours apart. Ideally they should be back to back but there may be some commercial reasons to have two sessions. Still @ATPtour could start evening sessions by 5 PM twitter.com/josemorgado/st… The schedule is another aspect that could be changed in #ATPFinals. Why should the singles matches be played 7 hours apart. Ideally they should be back to back but there may be some commercial reasons to have two sessions. Still @ATPtour could start evening sessions by 5 PM twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

"It was an unforgettable year" - Rafael Nadal reflects on his incredible achievements this season

Rolex Paris Masters - Day Three

Before participating in the ATP season-ending tournament, Rafael Nadal took some time out to reflect on his 2022 season, which he called "an unforgettable year."

Nadal won his second Australian Open title against the odds at the start of the year, becoming the first man in tennis history to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles. He then battled serious injury issues to extend his own Majors record with his 14th French Open title. He holds the French Open win in special regard, given the circumstances.

"Each title is different, each moment you enjoy in a particular way," Rafael Nadal said in a recent interview with Brazilian media outlet ge. "This year, I experienced exciting moments in winning the Australian Open and at Roland Garros. It was a very good year, but difficult at the same time, as I had physical problems."

"But, if I put all this into context, it was an unforgettable year. I reached 22 Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros, an unforgettable moment for me, due to all the issues surrounding the tournament."

The Spaniard will begin his 2022 ATP Finals campaign against Taylor Fritz in a night session match on Sunday. He is searching for his maiden title at the season-ending championship and bidding for the year-end No. 1 ranking.

Poll : 0 votes