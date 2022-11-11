"They clearly want Nadal to win" - Tennis fans react to scheduling of ATP Finals 2022

The 2022 ATP Finals draw was announced this Thursday, with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic being placed in separate groups. Players in Group Red have a more challenging route to the semifinals, with three former champions - Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Daniil Medvedev - along with Andrey Rublev, forming part of the group.
Additionally, Group Red will play on the second of two matchdays during the round-robin stage, which means they will not have a day off before the semifinals. Meanwhile, Group Green, featuring Nadal, debutants Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime, as well as Casper Ruud, will play their matches on the first matchday of each round-robin stage, getting a day's break before the semifinals.
Tennis fans reacted to the scheduling and the draw, with many feeling that players in Group Green have a bigger advantage than those in Group Red. Others resorted to accusations and conspiracy theories.
"They clearly want Nadal to win," one fan opined on Twitter.
"Group Green will play Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday; Group Red will play Monday, Wednesday and Friday. So not only Group Green is by far the easier one, they'll also get 1 day rest between the last group match and the semifinals. This is hilarious. And not in a good way," another fan expressed.
Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to the scheduling of the group stage draw of the 2022 ATP Finals, starting on Sunday:
"It was an unforgettable year" - Rafael Nadal reflects on his incredible achievements this season
Before participating in the ATP season-ending tournament, Rafael Nadal took some time out to reflect on his 2022 season, which he called "an unforgettable year."
Nadal won his second Australian Open title against the odds at the start of the year, becoming the first man in tennis history to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles. He then battled serious injury issues to extend his own Majors record with his 14th French Open title. He holds the French Open win in special regard, given the circumstances.
"Each title is different, each moment you enjoy in a particular way," Rafael Nadal said in a recent interview with Brazilian media outlet ge. "This year, I experienced exciting moments in winning the Australian Open and at Roland Garros. It was a very good year, but difficult at the same time, as I had physical problems."
"But, if I put all this into context, it was an unforgettable year. I reached 22 Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros, an unforgettable moment for me, due to all the issues surrounding the tournament."
The Spaniard will begin his 2022 ATP Finals campaign against Taylor Fritz in a night session match on Sunday. He is searching for his maiden title at the season-ending championship and bidding for the year-end No. 1 ranking.