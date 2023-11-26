"They fit each other perfectly";"Getting Stefanos Tsitsipas-stole-her-phone vibes" - Paula Badosa painstakingly describing Greek's traits amuses fans

Paula Badosa detailing her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas' admirable personality traits has sparked amusement among tennis fans.

Since confirming their relationship in May, Badosa and Tsitsipas have openly displayed their affection for each other across various social media platforms. They have exchanged heartfelt messages, adorned their Spotify profiles with couple selfies, and created a joint Instagram account called 'Tsitsidosa', among other gestures.

Continuing this trend, the Spaniard recently took to social media and created a thread titled "Stef is....," where she effusively praised Stefanos Tsitsipas in her mother tongue. Among various attributes, she described him as handsome, mature, romantic, charismatic and brave.

Paula Badosa's posts on X (formerly Twitter)

Tennis fans were amused by the affectionate display, with one fan highlighting the apparent rarity of a woman being publicly "cringe" about her relationship and encouraging Tsitsipas to never lose her.

"Never lose her Stefanos. A woman who is willing to post something this cringe publicly about you is rare and it means she really loves you," the fan posted.

Another fan gushed over the couple, declaring them a perfect match.

"They're adorable tbh. They fit each other perfectly. People around here are so cynical and bitter that these two are actually enjoying their lovey dovey phase," the fan commented.

Meanwhile, other users laughed at Stefanos Tsitsipas stealing Badosa's phone and lavishing all the praise on himself.

"I’m getting real Stefanos-stole-her-phone vibes," a user posted.

"Plot twist: it was Stef writing on her account," another user chimed in.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Stefanos Tsitsipas: "To have Paula Badosa by my side is great, I’m going through the best time of my life"

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently opened up about how meeting Paula Badosa had changed his perspective on life. He admitted to being too absorbed in tennis before, leaving him with little time for family and personal relationships.

"My meeting with Paula [Badosa] gave me another vision of life in general. Before, it was always tennis, tennis, tennis, that was all that mattered, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. And during that part of my young career, I didn’t spend enough time with my family," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

The Greek emphasized the significance of such personal connections in his life and expressed delight at having Badosa alongside him.

"Maybe for some, these connections aren’t so important, but for me they are crucial. These are elements of my life that also require time. Not really energy, because they’re just part of me. So to have Paula by my side now is great. I’m going through the best time of my life. I have the right people around me, I have no doubts with that," he said.

Tsitsipas also mentioned experiencing a newfound clarity which had positively impacted his approach to his career.

"Everything is clear in my mind and I think it brings freshness to my tennis and to the way I want to succeed in the rest of my career, with these people by my side, and that is very important to me," the 25-year-old added.