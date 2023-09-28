"They are just always so sweet" - Serena Williams shows off newborn baby Adira's new fits gifted by Nike

Serena Williams recently showed off a package of brand-new fits she received for her daughter Adira. The former World No. 1 welcomed her second daughter, baby Adira River, on August 22, 2023, with husband Alexis Ohanian. The Reddit co-founder and tennis legend tied the knot in November 2017, two months after the birth of their first daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

The couple keeps their fans updated with home-bound insights through their social media platforms. Serena Williams received a package from Nike, the Oregon-based sportswear giant of baby clothes and footwear, and she made no delay to show it off. Williams retired in September 2022 but maintained her long-standing partnership with Nike.

On Thursday, September 28, the tennis icon took to her Instagram story to unveil the package. She made a detailed video of the contents while praising them.

“Look at all this stuff for baby Adira. I really love the little Nike shoes. They are just always so sweet. Look at those little crop tops. Those little shoes.” she is heard saying while admiring the clothes and baby shoes.

Serena Williams via Instgram

The seven-time Wimbledon champion didn’t shy away from praising the sleek packaging design of Nike.

“Also, this box is insane. Look how beautiful it is. Like it's the size of, bigger than golf clubs. It's pretty awesome. Thanks, my Nike family.” Williams added.

Serena Williams via Instgram

The 42-year-old tennis star is in an eight-year-long endorsement deal with Nike. She partnered with the sportswear brand in 2019 to build the Serena Williams Design Crew.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s month-old daughter becomes the youngest owner of pro-sports teams

2022 US Open - Day 1

Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s daughter, baby Adira River, became the co-owner of two professional sports teams.

The couple welcomed the newest member of their family on August 22 and have already made her and Olympia, co-owners of Angel City FC and Los Angeles Golf Club.

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and the American tennis star announced their plans to involve Olympia and their then-future daughter as co-owners of both teams. They took to Instagram in June 2023 to make the announcement with a video of Olympia golfing.

"Announcing my fellow co-owner of @wearelagc… @olympiaohanian! Olympia is the youngest owner in professional sports (@weareangelcity) and is now the youngest 2-team owner in professional sports. She’ll be joined by her future sibling," Ohanian captioned the post.

Serena is currently enjoying her motherhood and is also taking care of their financial outlook by making strategic investments.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas