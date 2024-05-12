Iga Swiatek facing a question about being overlooked due to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's towering presence at the Italian Open has sparked outrage among tennis fans. Many have expressed their discontent with the journalistic standards on display.

After her commanding 6-0, 6-2 win over Bernarda Pera in her opening match at the WTA 1000 event, Swiatek defeated Yulia Puntintseva 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Italian Open.

Following her victory, the Pole was asked for her thoughts on the apparent lack of attention on her despite being the World No. 1, with the spotlight focused on Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic instead.

Iga Swiatek appeared taken aback by the question, emphasizing that she wasn't "jealous" that their fan bases were bigger than hers.

She also reasoned that with this year potentially marking Nadal's last appearance in Rome and Djokovic being one of the GOATs, it was understandable that they pulled more focus than her.

"Well, I don't know if that was a punch or not. I think there is some attention on me, but I totally understand why Rafa and Novak, they have such a huge fan base. It's not like I'm jealous or something," Iga Swiatek said in her post-match press conference.

"Well, it's Rafa's last tournament - not last, but last tournament in Rome possibly. I get why people are focusing on watching him. And Novak, obviously he's the G.O.A.T. as well. I don't understand this question, honestly," she added.

Tennis fans did not take kindly to the line of questioning the 22-year-old was subjected to, criticizing the journalist who posed the inquiry.

"In my little and humble experience attending pressers, I always felt such a fear of embarrassing myself if asked something stupid. So I was really preparing all my questions, with numbers even if necessary. I can't understand how shameless someone asking something like this is," one user commented.

"Journalism in the absolute gutter," another fan wrote.

"They just let ANYBODY in the press room my god," said another.

Fans also poked fun at the journalist for apologizing to Iga Swiatek after repeating their question, joking that even they were aware of how "dumb" their query was.

"Btw, I love how after repeating the question the journalist goes "Sorry for my question" as if the realization just dawned on them that this is a dumba** thing to ask," one fan posted.

"I love the “sorry for my question” like the person who asked it didn’t realize how dumb it was until they heard it come out of their mouth," another fan chimed in.

Several fans also called out the prevalence of the "sexist" questions posed to female players.

"Can "journalists" pls stop asking female players questions about male players...Can you do that or it's easier than learning enough about female sports to ask better questions," one fan commented.

"Why do people feel the need to sh*t on female players?" another fan shared.

"Tennis media is shockingly sexist over and over again," said yet another.

Iga Swiatek to take on Angelique Kerber in Italian Open 4R; Novak Djokovic faces Alejandro Tabilo in 3R as Rafael Nadal crashes out

Following her win over Yulia Puntintseva, Iga Swiatek will take on Angelique Kerber for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Italian Open. Swiatek enjoys a perfect 2-0 record against Kerber, having claimed a commanding 6-3, 6-0 victory in their most recent clash at the 2024 United Cup.

Novak Djokovic made a winning start in Rome, beating Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1 in the second round. The Serb will continue his campaign against Alejandro Tabilo in the third round of the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, crashed out of the Italian Open in the second round. Despite securing a hard-fought 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Zizou Bergs in his opening match, the Spaniard failed to replicate his winning performance against Hubert Hurkacz, as the Pole secured a dominant 6-1, 6-3 win.

